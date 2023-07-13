Close
BRONCOS

A prominent national host claims Russell Wilson is still a top-10 QB

Jul 13, 2023, 3:41 PM

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Most casual NFL fans would not call Russell Wilson a top-10 quarterback after his disastrous 2022 with the Denver Broncos.

But that doesn’t mean Wilson still doesn’t have his believers out there.

Colin Cowherd, one of the most prominent national radio hosts in the country, debuted his top-10 QB list on Thursday — and Wilson made the cut. In a segment largely dedicated to why Kyler Murray is no longer on the list, a graphic displayed Cowherd’s best right now in the league.

“And then there’s Russell Wilson. Four straight years of 100-plus passer rating… I would put Jared Goff at 10 or 11 if Russell started off poorly this year. Jared Goff’s my 11. I like him more than most,” Cowherd said.

You can watch the video for yourself, but the (brief) part about Wilson starts at the 3:00 mark.

Of course, the four straight years Cowherd mentioned Wilson have a rating North of 100 ended last season with the Broncos. He posted a 84.4 mark after eclipsing the century mark in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 with the Seahawks.

Cowherd went on to discuss the Broncos in depth, and made the bold claim that adding Sean Payton as head coach will give Denver a touchdown more per game in points put up on the scoreboard. This whole segment is worth your time.

Cowherd’s most optimistic number for the Broncos is 11 wins, which would be a massive improvement from 5-12 a season ago. Payton is certainly a huge upgrade from the dreadful Nathaniel Hackett, but six more victories is a lot to ask.

Still, Cowherd mentions close games, and those are something Denver was awful in under Hackett. Payton’s game-management alone should mean a couple extra victories.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, as this is the season for Wilson. He’ll either prove last year was a fluke and he is indeed a top-10 QB. Or that he’s simply cooked.

