Mahomes gets the best of Denver yet again, this time the Nuggets

Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the city of Denver.

That trend continued on Wednesday night.

Yes, Mahomes is 11-0 in his career against the Broncos, but he somehow beat the Denver Nuggets twice at the 2023 ESPYs.

Mahomes topped Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic to win “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and the Chiefs beat out the Nuggets for “Best Team.”

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has won the ESPY award for Best Male Athlete. Lionel Messi, Aaron Judge and Nikola Jokic were the other nominees. pic.twitter.com/l7H5yMD2O1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 13, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the ESPY award for Best Team. The Denver Nuggets, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces, Georgia Bulldogs (NCAAF), LSU Tigers (NCAA Women’s Basketball) and Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA Softball) were the other nominees. pic.twitter.com/2Qw7QUgANL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 13, 2023

Listen, it’s not shocking the NFL beat the NBA in two of the most important categories on the night, but it’s still disappointing to lose to Mahomes again.

Jokic very well could’ve won the best male athlete after his dominant year and unreal playoffs. The Nuggets went 16-4 in the postseason — giving them “Best Team” would’ve been perfectly reasonable.

Still, the Nuggets went home far from empty handed. Jokic won “Best NBA Player” in an award that was revealed on Tuesday. Star point guard Jamal Murray won “Best Comeback Athlete,” climbing another mountain after his brutal 18-month ACL recovery.

And let’s be honest, the ESPYs are fun, but they also help fill time during the deadest sports week of the year.

The biggest revenge would be the Broncos, and new head coach Sean Payton, finally defeating Mahomes on the field this upcoming season.

***