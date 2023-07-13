Close
BRONCOS

Mahomes gets the best of Denver yet again, this time the Nuggets

Jul 13, 2023, 12:15 PM

Patrick Mahomes...

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the city of Denver.

That trend continued on Wednesday night.

Yes, Mahomes is 11-0 in his career against the Broncos, but he somehow beat the Denver Nuggets twice at the 2023 ESPYs.

Mahomes topped Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic to win “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and the Chiefs beat out the Nuggets for “Best Team.”

Listen, it’s not shocking the NFL beat the NBA in two of the most important categories on the night, but it’s still disappointing to lose to Mahomes again.

Jokic very well could’ve won the best male athlete after his dominant year and unreal playoffs. The Nuggets went 16-4 in the postseason — giving them “Best Team” would’ve been perfectly reasonable.

Still, the Nuggets went home far from empty handed. Jokic won “Best NBA Player” in an award that was revealed on Tuesday. Star point guard Jamal Murray won “Best Comeback Athlete,”  climbing another mountain after his brutal 18-month ACL recovery.

And let’s be honest, the ESPYs are fun, but they also help fill time during the deadest sports week of the year.

The biggest revenge would be the Broncos, and new head coach Sean Payton, finally defeating Mahomes on the field this upcoming season.

***

