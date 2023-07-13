Close
HEADLINES

Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin wins ESPY for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

Jul 12, 2023, 8:35 PM

Mikaela Shiffrin...

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

All Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin does is win.

Whether it be on the ski slopes or at an awards shows, Shiffrin continued to earn victories by taking home an ESPY on Wednesday night in a big category.

She was named the “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” by beating the likes of Sophia Smith of the Portland Thorns, Iga Świątek (a great tennis player) and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Shiffrin’s resume continued to grow to record proportions this season — and this was a no-brainer decision.

Pretty soon Shiffrin is going to be out of hands for all those trophies, or maybe room in her case at home. She attended the ceremony in person and received the award on stage.

A huge congratulations to Shiffrin, as she joined Nuggets star Jamal Murray as athletes with Colorado connections to take home some hardware on the evening.

***

