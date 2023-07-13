Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin wins ESPY for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

All Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin does is win.

Whether it be on the ski slopes or at an awards shows, Shiffrin continued to earn victories by taking home an ESPY on Wednesday night in a big category.

She was named the “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” by beating the likes of Sophia Smith of the Portland Thorns, Iga Świątek (a great tennis player) and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Shiffrin’s resume continued to grow to record proportions this season — and this was a no-brainer decision.

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins the ESPY for Best Athlete in Women's Sports. She won her 5th FIS Alpine Ski World Cup title this season, and broke the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th career win in March. pic.twitter.com/h0RHAyttDM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 13, 2023

Pretty soon Shiffrin is going to be out of hands for all those trophies, or maybe room in her case at home. She attended the ceremony in person and received the award on stage.

Congrats to @MikaelaShiffrin for winning the #ESPY for Best Athlete in Women's Sports – and a great acceptance speech for the award. #Colorado watch on @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/WWuKk3LEQI — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) July 13, 2023

A huge congratulations to Shiffrin, as she joined Nuggets star Jamal Murray as athletes with Colorado connections to take home some hardware on the evening.

