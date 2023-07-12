Close
NUGGETS

Denver police officer hurt at Nuggets parade has leg amputated

Jul 12, 2023, 1:23 PM

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver police officer hurt at the Nuggets championship parade celebration had his leg amputated earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

The Associated Press confirmed the surgery happened with the Denver Police Department.

On June 15, the fire truck carrying Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray was swarmed by fans and the scene became chaotic. Sgt. Justin Dodge was attempting to stop folks from getting too close to the truck when it accidentally rolled over his leg.

Dodge was immediately treated by fellow officers and medical personnel on the scene. He was in the hospital until this past Monday, before being released to recover at home, according to the AP and DPD. The amputation is being described as “below-the-knee” for Dodge.

Some have criticized how fans were able to get so close to the truck carrying the players, as barricading was removed on part of the route before the parade ended. Jokic and Murray were taken via a SWAT vehicle to participate in the rest of the rally.

The Nuggets won their first NBA title by beating the Miami Heat in five games. It was Denver’s second parade in two summers after the Avs won the Stanley Cup last year.

