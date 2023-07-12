Close
AVALANCHE

Nathan MacKinnon attends star-studded ex-teammate’s wedding

Jul 12, 2023, 1:20 PM

Tyson Barrie, Nathan MacKinnon...

Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Barrie were teammates on the Colorado Avalanche for six seasons and the two are apparently still close.

The star of the Avs was a groomsman at Barrie’s wedding recently. So not even a battle in the Western Conference Final, as MacK’s Avs battled Barrie’s Edmonton Oilers last year could destroy the friendship. And you could say without Barrie, MacKinnon may not have won the cup. It was the trade that sent away Tyson to the Toronto Maple Leafs which got Colorado key Cup contributor Nazem Kadri. Barrie is now on the Nashville Predators after being moved ahead of the deadline this past spring. MacKinnon has blossomed into one of the league’s finest and is the highest-paid player in the NHL.

But MacKinnon wasn’t the only big-name NHL star at the wedding, in fact, there were tons. And MacKinnon was a fellow groomsman with his hero and now friend future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby. The two are from the same town on the east coast of Canada, while this wedding was on the west coast.

NHL MVP Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner, Zach Hyman, Luke Schenn, Mike Smith, Darnell Nurse, Kyle Turris were there as well. It also looks like former NHL MVP Auston Matthews, pop star Justin Bieber and mogul Ryan Reynolds may have been at the party.

Maybe the biggest hope here from the Avs perspective is that MacKinnon did some good networking with possible future teammates. Particularly Crosby may be coming to the Avs, which has long been a rumor and maybe a few cold ones, love and two friends did some pre-talking to smooth a deal over before the NHL Trade Deadline.

But congrats to the Barries—the happy couple—the wedding looks lit and full of a bunch of fun people they’ll look back upon and be grateful to have around.

***

