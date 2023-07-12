Elías Díaz becomes the first All-Star Game MVP in Rockies history

For one night, a Colorado Rockies player stood atop Major League Baseball.

Elías Díaz, the Rockies’ lone All-Star Game representative this year and the first catcher in team history ever to play in the All-Star Game, walked away from Seattle with the game-winning home run, the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player award and a new car.

And just like that, the Rockies finally got their first All-Star Game MVP. Only five MLB clubs have never produced an ASG MVP — Arizona, Detroit, St. Louis, Washington and the Chicago White Sox.

Díaz didn’t enter until the top of eighth inning. With Atlanta’s Sean Murphy and Los Angeles’ Will Smith ahead of him, Díaz checked in as a pinch hitter.

Elias Díaz just flipped this #AllStarGame on its head! pic.twitter.com/a676EZsZ53 — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2023

His entry changed the game. Díaz parked a 2-2 Felix Bautista splitter over the left-field wall, giving the National League a 3-2 lead that held up for the final inning and a half. It was the NL’s first ASG win since 2012, snapping a nine-game losing streak in the Midsummer Classic.

The 32-year-old Díaz earned his first-ever All-Star selection this year after posting a .277/.328/.435 line in his fourth Rockies season. Only Díaz and third baseman Ryan McMahon had resumes worthy of All-Star Game consideration, but ultimately Díaz got the nod.

Each MLB team must have at least one All-Star selection. This marked the third consecutive season in which the Rockies had the minimum representation.

But on a lustrous summer night in Seattle, Díaz maximized it. He gave the Rockies a brilliant moment in an otherwise lamentable season. And he brought yet another award to Denver’s overflowing trophy case.

Incredible All-Star Game MVP Elías Díaz gets emotional talking about his mother being in attendance to see his game-winning home run 🙏 🙏 @Rockies pic.twitter.com/OPahgYgOr4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

***

