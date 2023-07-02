Close
ROCKIES

Rockies have one All-Star Game selection — and he’s a franchise first

Jul 2, 2023, 4:04 PM

Elias Diaz...

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

The Rockies remain on pace to flirt with their first 100-loss season in franchise history. But with Sunday’s All-Star Game announcement, they achieved a positive first: their first catcher selected for the Midsummer Classic.

Elías Díaz, one of the bright spots in a grim season, earned the nod Sunday. The 32-year-old catcher is enjoying the best season of his career to date, posting a .285/.339/.457 line, good for a .796 OPS.

Díaz was the only Rockies player selected. It marks the third consecutive year — and the fifth time in 12 All-Star Games since 2011 — in which just one Colorado player earned a trip. Each team must have at least one player chosen for the Midsummer Classic.

Three of Díaz’s teammates have previous All-Star appearances for the Rockies — first baseman C.J. Cron, pitcher Germán Márquez and outfielder/DH Charlie Blackmon. However, all grappled with injuries in the first half of the season. Márquez and Blackmon remain on the injured list; Cron returned las week.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon also had a case for selection. However, Atlanta’s Austin Riley got the reserve nod ahead of him. McMahon had the highest WAR of any player on the Rockies — plus-1.6 heading into Sunday, per FanGraphs. But that came in behind Riley’s plus-1.8 figure.

The All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 9 in Seattle.

Past Rockies All-Star Game selections:

2022: 1B C.J. Cron
2021: P Germán Márquez
2020: N/A
2019: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Charlie Blackmon, OF David Dahl, SS Trevor Story
2018: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Charlie Blackmon, SS Trevor Story
2017: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Charlie Blackmon, P Greg Holland, 2B D.J. LeMahieu
2016: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Carlos González
2015: 3B Nolan Arenado, 2B D.J. LeMahieu, SS Troy Tulowitzki
2014: OF Charlie Blackmon, SS Troy Tulowitzki
2013: OF (as DH) Michael Cuddyer, OF Carlos González, SS Troy Tulowitzki
2012: OF (as DH) Carlos González
2011: SS Troy Tulowitzki
2010: P Ubaldo Jiménez, SS Troy Tulowitzki
2009: OF Brad Hawpe, P Jason Marquis
2008: P Aaron Cook, OF Matt Holliday
2007: P Brian Fuentes, OF Matt Holliday
2006: P Brian Fuentes, OF Matt Holliday
2005: P Brian Fuentes
2004: 1B Todd Helton
2003: P Shawn Chacón, 1B Todd Helton, OF Preston Wilson
2002: 1B Todd Helton
2001: P Mike Hampton, 1B Todd Helton, OF (as DH) Larry Walker
2000: 3B Jeff Cirillo, OF Jeffrey Hammonds, 1B Todd Helton
1999: OF Larry Walker
1998: OF Dante Bichette, 3B Vinny Castilla, OF Larry Walker
1997: 1B Andrés Galarraga, OF Larry Walker
1996: OF Dante Bichette, OF Ellis Bucks, 2B Eric Young Sr.
1995: OF Dante Bichette, 3B Vinny Castilla
1994: OF Dante Bichette
1993: 1B Andrés Galarraga

