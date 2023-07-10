Ex-Broncos QB Tim Tebow now owns a minor league hockey team

Tim Tebow now owns a minor league hockey team.

The ECHL’s Board of Governors approved the move on Monday.

The former Broncos QB will be bringing a team to Lake Tahoe starting in the 2024-25 season. No additional details on a team name, mascot or colors have been announced.

The team, which will be named later, will be owned by 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, and former National Football League quarterback, Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC, and will be managed by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. — ECHL (@ECHL) July 10, 2023

“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact,” Tebow said in a statement released by the league. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.”

The ECHL now has 29 teams with the addition of Tebow’s, and mentioned Tahoe should become rivals with the likes of the Idaho Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies. Several ECHL clubs have affiliations with NHL teams.

“Tebowmania” overtook Broncos Country in 2011, as the former Florida star finally got his chance at QB and led Denver on a wild ride. The Broncos went from 1-4 to 8-5 as Tebow pulled out thrilling wins, usually in miraculous fashion, against the Dolphins, Raiders, Chiefs, Jets, Chargers, Vikings and Bears.

The team would close on a three-game losing streak, but still win the AFC West at a mediocre 8-8. They then beat the Steelers in one of the most thrilling playoff games in franchise history. Tebow hit the late, great Demaryius Thomas for a walk-off 80-yard touchdown in overtime.

10 years ago today, Tim Tebow and Demaryius Thomas connected on this iconic play in overtime to give the Broncos a playoff victory over the Steelers 💙🧡 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/BCp4e7r0kg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2022

That would be Tebow’s last ever throw at home in a Broncos uniform, as the team would get blasted by the Patriots in New England the following week.

Denver GM John Elway signed Peyton Manning during the offseason, and Tebow was shipped to the New York Jets. He bounced around the NFL after that, but never found the magic like he had with the Broncos.

The Manning era in Denver was a huge success, way better than Tebow could’ve delivered, but that 2011 season will always be special.

And now Tebow, who’s enjoyed a very good career in television, will remain in sports with a hockey team in Lake Tahoe.

