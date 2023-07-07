The interior offensive line is the key to the Broncos success in 2023

The Denver Broncos made a big move in free agency to upgrade the interior of their offensive line. Under new head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos are going to emphasize running the ball and need to improve their physicality in the trenches. Is the interior of the Broncos’ offensive line the key to their success in 2023? Let’s take a look.

***

Starters: LG Ben Powers, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Quinn Meinerz

The old saying goes, watch what they do and not what they say. Using that logic, I think it says a lot when the first move this offseason was to sign LG Ben Powers in free agency. Payton puts a lot of emphasis on the interior of the offensive line, so it was no surprise when Powers signed with the Broncos.

They felt good enough about him to sign Powers to a four-year, $51.5 million contract with $28.5 million in guaranteed money. I believe Powers is a top-10 guard in the NFL, and he’s certainly compensated like one now that he’s signed with the Broncos.

Formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, Powers was a fourth-round pick for Baltimore coming out of Oklahoma in the 2019 NFL Draft. Powers is not just his name, but it’s his game as he’s an absolute mauler as a run-blocker. Powers is going to bring attitude and aggression to the Broncos that others just can’t. He’s an intimidating player with a no-nonsense attitude who likes to punish opponents. As the Broncos emphasize their rushing attack more this season, Powers will be a big reason why they’ll win on the ground. Like the power backs behind him (hello Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine), Powers is going to wear down opponents as the game goes on. As defenders get tired, Powers gets even stronger – and that’s when he can truly dominate. The Broncos should be able to close out teams with Powers leading the way.

As much as the Mike McGlinchey signing has me wondering WTF with the Broncos, the Ben Powers deal is pretty sweet. Powers is a mauler who can get things done at the second level, and he fits what Sean Payton needs in guards — Peyton prioritizes that position. pic.twitter.com/wVFyNXvrJU — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 13, 2023

There is no doubt that it’s a make-or-break year for starting C Lloyd Cushenberry. The 2020 third-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract, and the team needs to see him flourish under Payton if he wants to earn a new deal with the Broncos. The dirty secret in the NFL is that it’s all about fit. Perhaps Cushenberry did not fit the previous systems he’s played in, but like Wilson I think Payton will get the best out of him. The question remains, just how good can he be?

Cushenberry is one of the smartest players on the team regardless of position. He’s got plenty of starting experience, and he’s not a bad player. However, Cushenberry has not seen growth at the position. Even though his teammates have told me differently, Cushenberry is not mean. Perhaps playing with high intelligence (as he always does) with a little more of a mean streak would help bring the best out of the veteran center.

It takes time to learn the nuances of the NFL level. It can take even longer if a player is jumping from the small college ranks to the NFL. This is what happened with starting RG Quinn Meinerz as the small-school prospect has taken a couple of years to get used to the pro game. He was a Division III prospect at Wisconsin-Whitewater, but Meinerz did stand out at the 2021 Senior Bowl. The Broncos surprised some in the scouting community when they selected Meinerz in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. He’s gotten some great coaching with the Broncos (thanks to Mike Munchak), and Meinerz has had to learn on his own with poor coaching last year (Butch Barry). He’s started 22 games during his two seasons with the Broncos, and Meinerz is an ascending talent on the roster.

After watching Meinerz this offseason, two things are clear. First, the belly is back! Meinerz isn’t covering up his large midsection like he did last year. Instead, he’s proudly displaying his large size and it seems to help his confidence on the field. Second, I believe he’s one of the most flexible players on the team. While other linemen can barely get through stretching, Meinerz stands out with his kicks and bends when warming up. Before you say ‘no big deal’ I will highlight how that flexibility helps him win with leverage on the field. Meinerz is a power player to be sure, but he’s not just a power player. He can win with leverage and flexibility.

***

Backups: Luke Wattenberg (C), Alex Forsyth (C), Kyle Fuller (C), Henry Byrd (G)

Luke Wattenberg has the tools you want in a good reserve player. He’s a smart player who understands blocking angles. He uses guile and intelligence to win in the trenches because Wattenberg is limited when it comes to weight and length when compared to other prospects. I like the way he gets off the snap quickly and is the first to engage. The Broncos liked what he did at the University of Washington enough to select him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. When first drafted, Wattenberg might have had a chance to impress as a future starter. Now, especially with more players added in the draft and free agency, Wattenberg may be destined for the practice squad.

There were some in the media who considered Oregon’s Alex Forsyth to be the best center in the 2023 NFL draft. I gave Forsyth a late-round grade, and I felt he would be picked at some point on Day 3 of the draft. The Broncos picked up Forsyth in the seventh round, and now he’s trying to make the roster as a reserve player and perhaps starter of the future at the center position. I watched him during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl earlier this year, and he showed the qualities he had on tape for the Ducks. Forsyth is quick out of his stance, and I like how strong his hands are when engaged. He’s got good technique and is fleet-footed enough to get out in front on second-level blocks.

Familiarity is the name of the game with veteran C Kyle Fuller. He’s not spent time with Payton and the Saints, but Fuller did work with Wilson for a couple of years in Seattle. A seventh-round pick for the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL draft, Fuller has appeared in 51 games in his career with 12 starts during that time. Eight of those 12 starts came with Fuller snapping the ball to Wilson. In addition to what Fuller can do as a reserve center, he brings special teams value as well – and that may be enough for him to make the final roster.

Henry Byrd is trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton. He is no ordinary UDFA, and not only because of his Ivy League background. He’s got a background in tap dance and lacrosse in addition to what he did on the gridiron. Byrd is a smart player (obviously) and has sweet feet. You can do a lot with that kind of player in the NFL, but we don’t yet know if Byrd is going to be an OT (like he was in college) or convert to the inside at guard in the NFL. He was a good run-blocker in college, so perhaps a move to guard is the best.

Ivy League sleeper: Princeton OL Henry Byrd visited the #Vikings and worked out for the #Ravens, #49ers, #Titans and #Saints, per sources. Byrd posted a 33-inch vertical, 32 bench reps and a 32 Wonderlic. He's also an accomplished tap dancer. Good feet for a big man (6-5, 312). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 19, 2023

The Broncos are going to have some tough decisions when it comes to finalizing the roster, but at least some of these reserves will wind up on the practice squad if they don’t make the 53-man roster.

***

