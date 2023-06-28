Avalanche trade for a former Stanley Cup winner from the Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are adding another Stanley Cup winner to their locker room.

The team announced they’ve traded for former champion Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Colorado gave up pick No. 37 in the NHL Draft for the forward, a selection they acquired on Tuesday from Montreal in the Alex Newhook deal.

TRADE: We have acquired Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the 37th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/xQo7Obw3mV — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 28, 2023

Colton played for the Cup in each of his first two years in the NHL, winning it with the Lightning in the 2020-21 season and losing it to the Avalanche in the 2021-22 season. In the year Tampa Bay took it, Colton had the game-winning goal in the series (and title) clincher over Montreal.

He’s played in 190 career NHL games, tallying 83 points on 47 goals and 36 assists. Colton’s played in 52 total playoff games in just three seasons, a huge number for a guy who’s only been in the league since 2020. He has 19 points in those contests.

“Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree,” said Avs GM Chris MacFarland in a release from the team. “He has physicality to his game, is ultra competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways.”

The Avalanche still have two first-round picks in the NHL Draft which is happening later tonight. We’ll see if they hold on to them, or if more moves are coming.

***