AVALANCHE

Colorado Avalanche announce 2023-24 regular season schedule

Jun 27, 2023, 1:53 PM

Jared Bednar...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche announced their 2023-24 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

Unlike last year when the team opened at home and raised a Stanley Cup banner, this year the NHL is sending the Avs on the road for more than a week to start the season.

Colorado will open in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 11. They’ll then play in San Jose and Seattle (who knocked them out of the playoffs) before opening at home on Thursday, Oct. 19 against the Blackhawks.

Television information is slated to be announced at a later date, so we don’t know yet which games will be on national TV.

Here’s more info from the team on some of the finer details about the schedule, along with the full slate listed below:

The Avalanche will open a season on the road for the first time since 2017-18. In fact, this year marks just the fifth time in the last 20 seasons that Colorado will begin a season away from the Mile High City. Colorado will host Chicago in the home opener for the third straight year, the first time that the Avs have ever played the same opponent for three straight home openers.

The Avalanche will play 26 games against their Central Division rivals (13 home/away). The Avs will face Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Minnesota and St. Louis four times each (two home/away), while meeting Nashville (one home/two away) and Winnipeg (two home/one away) three times apiece. Colorado will play 24 games against Pacific Division teams, meeting each of the eight opponents three times (12 home/away). The Avs will have 32 total games against teams from the Eastern Conference, facing all 16 clubs twice (once at home/away).

Colorado will play a total of eight back-to-back contests, tied for its fewest ever since relocating to Denver (also 2008-09). The Avalanche’s longest homestand is five games from Dec. 5-13 and March 22-30 while their longest road trip is a six-game journey to New York, New Jersey, Carolina, Florida, Washington and Tampa Bay coming out of the All-Star Break from Feb. 5-15.

Colorado’s busiest month is December, where the Avs will play 15 games. Colorado will play 14 games in November, 13 in March, 12 in both January and February and eight in both October and April. The Avs will end the regular season by hosting the Edmonton Oilers on April 18.

OCTOBER 

Wed      Oct. 11       at Los Angeles         8 p.m.

Sat        Oct. 14       at San Jose                8 p.m.

Tue       Oct. 17       at Seattle                    8 p.m.

Thu      Oct. 19      CHICAGO              8:30 p.m.

Sat        Oct. 21      CAROLINA            7 p.m.

Tue       Oct. 24       at NY Islanders        6 p.m.

Thu       Oct. 26       at Pittsburgh             5 p.m.

Sun       Oct. 29       at Buffalo                  11 a.m.

 

NOVEMBER

Wed     Nov. 1        ST. LOUIS               7:30 p.m.

Sat        Nov. 4        at Vegas                     8 p.m.

Tue       Nov. 7        NEW JERSEY       8 p.m.

Thu      Nov. 9        SEATTLE                7 p.m.

Sat        Nov. 11      ST. LOUIS               7 p.m.

Mon      Nov. 13      at Seattle                    8 p.m.

Wed     Nov. 15      ANAHEIM              7 p.m.

Sat        Nov. 18      at Dallas                    7 p.m.

Mon      Nov. 20      at Nashville               6 p.m.

Wed     Nov. 22      VANCOUVER       8 p.m.

Fri         Nov. 24      at Minnesota             6:30 p.m.

Sat        Nov. 25      CALGARY              8 p.m.

Mon     Nov. 27      TAMPA BAY         7 p.m.

Thu       Nov. 30      at Arizona                 7 p.m.

 

DECEMBER

Sat        Dec. 2        at Anaheim               8 p.m.

Sun       Dec. 3        at Los Angeles         6 p.m.

Tue       Dec. 5        ANAHEIM              7 p.m.

Thu      Dec. 7        WINNIPEG             7 p.m.

Sat        Dec. 9        PHILADELPHIA  7 p.m.

Mon     Dec. 11      CALGARY              7:30 p.m.

Wed     Dec. 13      BUFFALO               8 p.m.

Sat        Dec. 16      at Winnipeg              5 p.m.

Sun       Dec. 17      SAN JOSE               6 p.m.

Tue       Dec. 19      at Chicago                 6:30 p.m.

Thu      Dec. 21      OTTAWA                7 p.m.

Sat        Dec. 23      ARIZONA               7 p.m.

              **NHL HOLIDAY BREAK**

Wed      Dec. 27      at Arizona                 7 p.m.

Fri         Dec. 29      at St. Louis                6 p.m.

Sun       Dec. 31      SAN JOSE               6 p.m.

             

JANUARY

Tue      Jan 2          NY ISLANDERS   7 p.m.

Thu.      Jan. 4          at Dallas                    6 p.m.

Sat        Jan. 6         FLORIDA                2 p.m.

Mon     Jan. 8         BOSTON                 7 p.m.Wed     Jan. 10      VEGAS                     8 p.m.

Sat.       Jan 13        at Toronto                 5 p.m.

Mon      Jan. 15       at Montreal               5 p.m.

Tue       Jan. 16       at Ottawa                   5 p.m.

Thu       Jan. 18       at Boston                   5 p.m.

Sat        Jan. 20       at Philadelphia         11 a.m.

Wed     Jan. 24      WASHINGTON    7:30 p.m.

Fri        Jan. 26      LOS ANGELES     7 p.m.

    ** BYE WEEK / NHL ALL-STAR BREAK**

 

FEBRUARY

Mon      Feb. 5         at NY Rangers         5 p.m.

Tue       Feb. 6         at New Jersey           5 p.m.

Thu       Feb. 8         at Carolina                6 p.m.

Sat        Feb. 10       at Florida                   4 p.m.

Tue       Feb. 13       at Washington          5 p.m.

Thu       Feb. 15       at Tampa Bay           5 p.m.

Sun       Feb. 18      ARIZONA               4 p.m.

Tue       Feb. 20      VANCOUVER       7 p.m.

Thu       Feb. 22       at Detroit                   5 p.m.

Sat        Feb. 24      TORONTO             5 p.m.

Tue       Feb. 27      DALLAS                  7 p.m.

Thu       Feb. 29       at Chicago                 7 p.m.

 

MARCH

Sat        Mar. 2        at Nashville               4 p.m.

Mon     Mar. 4       CHICAGO              7 p.m.

Wed     Mar. 6       DETROIT                7:30 p.m.

Fri        Mar. 8       MINNESOTA         7 p.m.

Tue       Mar. 12      at Calgary                  7 p.m.

Wed      Mar. 13      at Vancouver            8:30 p.m.

Sat        Mar. 16      at Edmonton             8 p.m.

Tue       Mar. 19      at St. Louis                6 p.m.

Fri        Mar. 22     COLUMBUS          7 p.m.

Sun       Mar. 24     PITTSBURGH       12 p.m.

Tue       Mar. 26     MONTREAL          7 p.m.

Thu      Mar. 28     NY RANGERS       7 p.m.

Sat        Mar. 30     NASHVILLE          4 p.m.

 

APRIL

Mon     Apr. 1         at Columbus             5 p.m.

Thu       Apr. 4         at Minnesota             6 p.m.

Fri         Apr. 5         at Edmonton             7 p.m.

Sun      Apr. 7        DALLAS                  8 p.m.

Tue       Apr. 9        MINNESOTA         7:30 p.m.

Sat        Apr. 13      WINNIPEG             2 p.m.

Sun       Apr. 14      at Vegas                     1:30 p.m.

Thu      Apr. 18      EDMONTON         7:30 p.m.

