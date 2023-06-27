Colorado Avalanche announce 2023-24 regular season schedule

The Colorado Avalanche announced their 2023-24 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

Unlike last year when the team opened at home and raised a Stanley Cup banner, this year the NHL is sending the Avs on the road for more than a week to start the season.

Colorado will open in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 11. They’ll then play in San Jose and Seattle (who knocked them out of the playoffs) before opening at home on Thursday, Oct. 19 against the Blackhawks.

Television information is slated to be announced at a later date, so we don’t know yet which games will be on national TV.

Here’s more info from the team on some of the finer details about the schedule, along with the full slate listed below:

The Avalanche will open a season on the road for the first time since 2017-18. In fact, this year marks just the fifth time in the last 20 seasons that Colorado will begin a season away from the Mile High City. Colorado will host Chicago in the home opener for the third straight year, the first time that the Avs have ever played the same opponent for three straight home openers.

The Avalanche will play 26 games against their Central Division rivals (13 home/away). The Avs will face Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Minnesota and St. Louis four times each (two home/away), while meeting Nashville (one home/two away) and Winnipeg (two home/one away) three times apiece. Colorado will play 24 games against Pacific Division teams, meeting each of the eight opponents three times (12 home/away). The Avs will have 32 total games against teams from the Eastern Conference, facing all 16 clubs twice (once at home/away).

Colorado will play a total of eight back-to-back contests, tied for its fewest ever since relocating to Denver (also 2008-09). The Avalanche’s longest homestand is five games from Dec. 5-13 and March 22-30 while their longest road trip is a six-game journey to New York, New Jersey, Carolina, Florida, Washington and Tampa Bay coming out of the All-Star Break from Feb. 5-15.

Colorado’s busiest month is December, where the Avs will play 15 games. Colorado will play 14 games in November, 13 in March, 12 in both January and February and eight in both October and April. The Avs will end the regular season by hosting the Edmonton Oilers on April 18.

OCTOBER

Wed Oct. 11 at Los Angeles 8 p.m.

Sat Oct. 14 at San Jose 8 p.m.

Tue Oct. 17 at Seattle 8 p.m.

Thu Oct. 19 CHICAGO 8:30 p.m.

Sat Oct. 21 CAROLINA 7 p.m.

Tue Oct. 24 at NY Islanders 6 p.m.

Thu Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh 5 p.m.

Sun Oct. 29 at Buffalo 11 a.m.

NOVEMBER

Wed Nov. 1 ST. LOUIS 7:30 p.m.

Sat Nov. 4 at Vegas 8 p.m.

Tue Nov. 7 NEW JERSEY 8 p.m.

Thu Nov. 9 SEATTLE 7 p.m.

Sat Nov. 11 ST. LOUIS 7 p.m.

Mon Nov. 13 at Seattle 8 p.m.

Wed Nov. 15 ANAHEIM 7 p.m.

Sat Nov. 18 at Dallas 7 p.m.

Mon Nov. 20 at Nashville 6 p.m.

Wed Nov. 22 VANCOUVER 8 p.m.

Fri Nov. 24 at Minnesota 6:30 p.m.

Sat Nov. 25 CALGARY 8 p.m.

Mon Nov. 27 TAMPA BAY 7 p.m.

Thu Nov. 30 at Arizona 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Sat Dec. 2 at Anaheim 8 p.m.

Sun Dec. 3 at Los Angeles 6 p.m.

Tue Dec. 5 ANAHEIM 7 p.m.

Thu Dec. 7 WINNIPEG 7 p.m.

Sat Dec. 9 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m.

Mon Dec. 11 CALGARY 7:30 p.m.

Wed Dec. 13 BUFFALO 8 p.m.

Sat Dec. 16 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Sun Dec. 17 SAN JOSE 6 p.m.

Tue Dec. 19 at Chicago 6:30 p.m.

Thu Dec. 21 OTTAWA 7 p.m.

Sat Dec. 23 ARIZONA 7 p.m.

**NHL HOLIDAY BREAK**

Wed Dec. 27 at Arizona 7 p.m.

Fri Dec. 29 at St. Louis 6 p.m.

Sun Dec. 31 SAN JOSE 6 p.m.

JANUARY

Tue Jan 2 NY ISLANDERS 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 4 at Dallas 6 p.m.

Sat Jan. 6 FLORIDA 2 p.m.

Mon Jan. 8 BOSTON 7 p.m.

Wed Jan. 10 VEGAS 8 p.m.

Sat. Jan 13 at Toronto 5 p.m.

Mon Jan. 15 at Montreal 5 p.m.

Tue Jan. 16 at Ottawa 5 p.m.

Thu Jan. 18 at Boston 5 p.m.

Sat Jan. 20 at Philadelphia 11 a.m.

Wed Jan. 24 WASHINGTON 7:30 p.m.

Fri Jan. 26 LOS ANGELES 7 p.m.

** BYE WEEK / NHL ALL-STAR BREAK**

FEBRUARY

Mon Feb. 5 at NY Rangers 5 p.m.

Tue Feb. 6 at New Jersey 5 p.m.

Thu Feb. 8 at Carolina 6 p.m.

Sat Feb. 10 at Florida 4 p.m.

Tue Feb. 13 at Washington 5 p.m.

Thu Feb. 15 at Tampa Bay 5 p.m.

Sun Feb. 18 ARIZONA 4 p.m.

Tue Feb. 20 VANCOUVER 7 p.m.

Thu Feb. 22 at Detroit 5 p.m.

Sat Feb. 24 TORONTO 5 p.m.

Tue Feb. 27 DALLAS 7 p.m.

Thu Feb. 29 at Chicago 7 p.m.

MARCH

Sat Mar. 2 at Nashville 4 p.m.

Mon Mar. 4 CHICAGO 7 p.m.

Wed Mar. 6 DETROIT 7:30 p.m.

Fri Mar. 8 MINNESOTA 7 p.m.

Tue Mar. 12 at Calgary 7 p.m.

Wed Mar. 13 at Vancouver 8:30 p.m.

Sat Mar. 16 at Edmonton 8 p.m.

Tue Mar. 19 at St. Louis 6 p.m.

Fri Mar. 22 COLUMBUS 7 p.m.

Sun Mar. 24 PITTSBURGH 12 p.m.

Tue Mar. 26 MONTREAL 7 p.m.

Thu Mar. 28 NY RANGERS 7 p.m.

Sat Mar. 30 NASHVILLE 4 p.m.

APRIL

Mon Apr. 1 at Columbus 5 p.m.

Thu Apr. 4 at Minnesota 6 p.m.

Fri Apr. 5 at Edmonton 7 p.m.

Sun Apr. 7 DALLAS 8 p.m.

Tue Apr. 9 MINNESOTA 7:30 p.m.

Sat Apr. 13 WINNIPEG 2 p.m.

Sun Apr. 14 at Vegas 1:30 p.m.

Thu Apr. 18 EDMONTON 7:30 p.m.

***