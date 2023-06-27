Close
BRONCOS

Peyton Manning holds a star-studded golf event

Jun 26, 2023, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Peyton Manning golf...

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

BY


Denver Sports

Peyton Manning was at the center of a golf event for himself and some of his closest friends. And many happened to be among the brightest lights in Denver sports.

Manning was part of a fundraising event at Cherry Hills Country Club to raise funds for the U.S. Amateur, which will take place Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills. Manning is the honorary chair of the event.

Peyton Manning Instagram post

Among those shown in an Instagram picture posted by Manning are John Elway, Mike Shanahan, Emmanuel Sanders, Terrell Davis, Nathan MacKinnon, Erik Johnson, Chauncey Billups, Scott Hastings, Andrew Whitworth, Rod Smith … and 104.3 The Fan hosts Mark Schlereth and Brandon Stokley.

Peyton Manning holds a star-studded golf event