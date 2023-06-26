Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

As we finally turn to the Broncos, legacies are on the line this year

Jun 26, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Russell Wilson Justin Simmons...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

A couple members of the Denver Broncos are playing this year for how they’ll be remembered.

Legacies are on the line.

That might sound a little dramatic, but it’s the truth.

First though, let’s rewind.

For a second straight summer the city of Denver got to have a parade. It was the Avalanche being honored in 2022, and the Nuggets rolling through the streets in 2023. Both celebrations were glorious, as each team we thought could win a championship proved us right.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson was spotted at games for both. The Avs last year when he was the new guy in town and still beloved. The Nuggets this year, when a lot of fans rolled their eyes at Wilson being in the building. That’s how bad his first and only season in Denver went.

There’s no need to reset all the jokes Wilson endured, all the memes he became the star of. But has a quarterback gone from so universally respected to mocked relentlessly in the span of four months? I can’t think of an example.

And all those people that thought Wilson was a surefire Hall of Famer after making nine Pro Bowls in 10 seasons in Seattle might want to rethink their stance. If he plays as poorly as he did in 2022 this upcoming season, are we sure he’s headed to Canton one day? I’m not.

Wilson’s had a much quieter offseason in terms of social media than he did a year ago when he was traveling the world, and that has to be by design. He also looks noticeably skinnier, an admission he was too heavy a year ago.

These are both huge steps, but they are also telling ones. Wilson seemingly knows his legacy is on the line this year.

If he bounces back and returns to a Pro Bowl level, it will be one of the best stories in the NFL. It’ll answer once and for all that Nathaniel Hackett was one of the worst head coaches in league history, and the problems last year were all on him, not Wilson.

If he doesn’t, and the Broncos try to find a way to dump his contract and take a massive salary cap hit, it’ll go down as the biggest flop of a trade in NFL history. And Wilson isn’t getting a starting job anywhere else, but could maybe swallow his pride and become a backup.

That is a massive fork in the road, there’s no other way to slice it. How Wilson performs in 2023 will go a long way toward how he’s remembered 20, 30 and 40 years from now.

But he’s not the only one feeling the pressure. For as great of a player as safety Justin Simmons is, he hasn’t won squat during his time in Denver. He arrived the year after Super Bowl 50 only for the Broncos to miss the playoffs. They haven’t had a record over .500 since.

Simmons doesn’t want to go down as a losing player when it’s all said and done. His career will get looked at way differently if he never steps on the field during a playoff game.

Simmons, like Wilson, needs to win and needs to win now. The clock is ticking on his time in the league, because you blink and just like that he’s one of the older players on the Broncos. It’s not that his time in the NFL is done after this year, it’s just he probably has more seasons behind him than he does in front of him.

And you better believe owner / CEO Greg Penner and head coach Sean Payton won’t be afraid to make major, major changes if this season is a bust. Wilson and Simmons (along with GM George Paton) would be among the first to go.

These guys know it, which is a good thing, but it also can’t be ignored. Legacies are on the line this year.

Let’s just hope some of that Avalanche and Nuggets winning rubs off on the Broncos.

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

How can Russell Wilson revive his career — and what if he can’t?

Our training-camp preview begins with a look at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ... and the alternatives if his 2022 dip is actually a decline.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp Preview: Quarterback – Orange and Blue Today

What does Broncos QB Russell Wilson have to do in order to make things work under HC Sean Payton? What if Wilson plays up to his potential in 2023, can the Broncos make a postseason run? What if Wilson fails to stay healthy or just can’t play up to the expected level? Will we see […]

1 day ago

Peyton Manning golf...

104.3 The Fan

Peyton Manning holds a star-studded golf event

Peyton Manning was at the center of a golf event for himself and some of his closest friends in sports this week.

1 day ago

Javonte Williams...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos bucking the trend when it comes to using running backs

As the NFL becomes more and more pass happy, teams are ignoring the players in the backfield; but Denver is going the other way

1 day ago

Gary Kubiak...

Andrew Mason

Why Gary Kubiak belongs in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

Gary Kubiak has a resume unlike any other in Broncos history. The individual pieces might not be enough -- but the collective of his body of work should be.

2 days ago

Dalvin Cook...

Zach Lazarus

Broncos should still pursue some big names that are available

With Javonte Williams' health status still in question, the Broncos need to find a reliable replacement if he isn’t ready to return right away

3 days ago

As we finally turn to the Broncos, legacies are on the line this year