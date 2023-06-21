Report: Nuggets make a trade into the first-round of the NBA Draft

Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth struck gold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

So he’ll look to do it again in 2023.

One year after finding Christian Braun late in the first-round, Booth made a move to get back into Round 1 for Thursday night’s draft, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Denver Nuggets are trading 2024 first-round pick and 2023 40th pick to the Indiana Pacers for No. 29 and 32 on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2023

“Woj” adds the Nuggets are trading “the least favorable of its 2024 first-round picks in (the) deal.” This means Denver is scheduled to now pick at No. 29, No. 32 and No. 37 on Thursday. Braun was picked at No. 21 a season ago, and the rookie out of Kansas played significant time in the NBA Finals, including helping them steal Game 3 in Miami.

As guard Bruce Brown declined his player option on Wednesday, an expected move, the front office could be prepared to lose him. Brown did say at the parade he wants to be back, but who knows if that actually happens.

In the meantime, Booth is stacking picks as he looks for more young (and cheap) players to help keep Denver’s title window wide open.

And with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all returning, plus Braun, that window isn’t shutting any time soon.

