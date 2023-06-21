Close
Keyshawn: Broncos need Dalvin Cook for both Payton and Wilson

Jun 21, 2023, 9:47 AM

Dalvin Cook...

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Could the Denver Broncos still add free agent running back Dalvin Cook this summer?

If it was up to one former Pro Bowler, that’s the best fit.

Speaking on his radio show “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” on Wednesday morning, Keyshawn Johnson thinks Cook to Denver makes a lot of sense for the Broncos. He says it’d help the team’s head coach and quarterback.

“The Denver Broncos,” Johnson said. “I think when you look at what Sean Payton wants to do, he wants to get back to early age Russell Wilson with the Seahawks. Play defense, let him manage the football and run the ball extremely well,” Johnson said.

That does seem to be the plan for the Broncos this season, after Wilson’s disastrous 2022 campaign when the team was “all about Russ” and he threw for just 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. New offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi made it clear the other day Wilson is just like any other player on the team.

And for Payton, even when things were rolling with the Saints, having a workhorse running back was still critical, according to Johnson.

“You go back to Drew Brees and what (he) had every single year when he was cookin’ in New Orleans was they could run the football. That’s Sean Payton, he wants to run the football and do those things. When did Russell Wilson have early success in Seattle? They ran the football. He got a lot of the credit, but it was about defense and Marshawn Lynch. If they can land (Cook) that’ll help ’em a lot,” Johnson said.

Cook made the last four Pro Bowls with Minnesota, and had a phenomenal career with the Vikings before being released earlier this offseason. The 28-year-old has scored 47 rushing touchdowns (52 total) and rushed for more than 5,900 yards. He’s coming off a productive 2022 in which he went for nearly 1,200 yards on the ground and eight TDs. Denver is said to have interest in signing him.

The Broncos have been pleased with Javonte Williams’ progress from multiple knee injuries suffered last October in Las Vegas, but could use some insurance in the backfield. Samaje Perine was a depth signing this offseason, but his workload hasn’t been more than a backup for years.

***

