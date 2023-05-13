Sean Payton delivers surprisingly great news on Javonte Williams’ progress

The nature of Javonte Williams’ multi-ligament knee injury meant that his recovery could have stretched into the regular season.

But the third-year running might be ready months before that — perhaps even in time for the start of training camp in July.

“If a player’s not ready at the start of training camp, he goes to PUP,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said, referring to the physically-unable-to-perform list. “We’re hopeful that he’s someone that might not have to go to PUP. So, that’s good news.”

Williams not only tore his anterior cruciate ligament last Oct. 2 at Las Vegas, but his lateral collateral ligament and the posterolateral corner. Multiple ligament tears in one knee typically complicates the process, extending recovery beyond the 8-to-9 months that often accompanies torn ACLs.

But the Broncos’ moves this offseason reflected confidence in Williams’ availability. They signed Samaje Perine, a power back who has started just three games in the past five seasons. Then, they didn’t select a running back in the draft, opting instead to sign a pair of undrafted rookies.

And while undrafted running backs can flourish — something the Broncos know well with C.J. Anderson becoming a Pro Bowler nine years ago — their moves reveal confidence in Williams’ progress.

“And I don’t want to speak for him or [Beau Lowery] or anyone else, but we get the daily reports,” Payton said. “And look, we’re pretty tight-lipped relative to information going out, but, I’ve read a lot. But I think his rehab’s going well.”

***