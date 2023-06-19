Former Rockies TV analyst George Frazier passes away at 68

For 18 seasons, his voice was a part of Colorado summers. George Frazier was the color analyst on Rockies television broadcasts from 1998-2015, being a part of some franchise’s most-memorable moments. He passed away on Monday at the age of 68.

We are deeply saddened at the passing of former Rockies color analyst, George Frazier. A retired MLB pitcher, George was a mainstay and the voice behind many classic calls on Rockies broadcasts from 1998-2015. For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with… pic.twitter.com/dtTAF6xu1y — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 19, 2023

Frazier came to Colorado despite no previous connections to the organization or the state. He was a big-league pitcher for 10 years, playing for five teams during his career. Most-notably, he was pitched for the Yankees in the early 1980s, where he set a dubious record by recording three losses in the 1981 World Series. He also was a part of the Twins championship team in 1987.

A little over a decade later, Frazier found his new home. He stayed in Colorado for nearly two decades before returning to his roots in Oklahoma.

During his time on the Rockies broadcasts, Frazier charmed the audience with stories from his big-league days, as well as his down-home personality. He’ll forever be etched in the memories of fans across the region.

