NUGGETS

City of Denver posts a monster rating for Game 2 of NBA Finals

Jun 6, 2023, 11:29 AM

Nikola Jokic NBA Finals...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

TV Ratings were slightly down for Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals, which wasn’t shocking, but the audience rallied and got to their televisions for Game 2.

Denver Nuggets against Miami Heat on Sunday night averaged an audience of 11,910,000, peaking at 15,256,000 viewers in the 10:15 p.m. ET quarter-hour. The just under 12 million viewers matched the same number of Game 2 of the NBA Finals last year, which was played by the historic Boston Celtics and the dynasty-seeking Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN PR, for the second consecutive NBA Finals game the broadcast was up year after year in the coveted P18-34 demo with Game 2 this year being up 3% from 2022.

Meanwhile, the NBA Finals Game 2 was the highest-rated Denver Nuggets game ever on any network in the Denver market, averaging a 22.3 rating locally. Meaning 117 people are watching now for every one person that could watch on Altitude during the regular season given their 0.19 rating.

Miami did a 15.2 rating and West Palm Beach rounded out the top three at an 11.5 rating.

The Heat won a 111-108 back-and-forth thriller to even the series with the Nuggets at 1-1. Games 3 and 4 will be in Miami on Wednesday and Friday, as the two mid-market cities duke it out. Miami is seeking a fourth title while Denver is looking for a first.

