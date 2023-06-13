Close
NBA FINALS 2023

The Nuggets are NBA champions after Game 5 triumph

Jun 12, 2023, 9:11 PM

Jamal Murray...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

It wasn’t easy. But the Nuggets won Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first-ever championship.

The game was back and forth, nip and tuck throughout. It was a battle.

Clearly, the Nuggets felt the pressure. Their shooting showed as much.

Denver was just 5-of-28 from three-point range in Game 5. They were also 13-of-23 from the free throw line. To make matters worse, they committed 15 turnovers.

But somehow, some way, the Nuggets found a way to get it done. They made plays down the stretch, won the fourth quarter by a 24-18 count, and won the title.

Nikola Jokic led he way, as always. The big man scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

It wasn’t pretty. But it was beautiful. The Nuggets are champs!

The Nuggets are NBA champions after Game 5 triumph