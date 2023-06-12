Close
NBA FINALS 2023

Witnessing Nuggets history won’t be as expensive as expected

Jun 12, 2023, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:21 am

Ball Arena...

(Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

(Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

The Denver Nuggets have a chance to make history tonight. The team in on the verge of winning their first-ever championship, boasting a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Game 5 is at Ball Arena, giving fans a chance to see Nikola Jokic and company the chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in person. The Nuggets can become just the second Colorado team to win a title on home soil, joining the Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup in 2001 at Ball Arena.

As a result, it would seem like the cost of getting in the building tonight would be cost-prohibitive. A ticket to Game 5 should be the hottest item in town.

But that’s not the case. At the moment, a single ticket can be had for $832 (before fees). And a pair can be bought for $806 each.

That’s certainly expensive. But it’s nowhere near what was expected. Tickets to Games 1 and 2 were roughly the same price.

If the Nuggets win tonight, it will be the biggest moment in franchise history. But there doesn’t seem to be a huge demand to soak it in.

Maybe it’s because people watched the Avalanche lose Game 5 on home ice last year, with thousands spent on the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime experience that didn’t happen. Perhaps it’s long-suffering, fatalistic Nuggets fans being leery of being in the building for what might turn into a gut punch.

Either way, tickets are available. And getting into Ball Arena isn’t near as expensive as most would’ve guessed.

