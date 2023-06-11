Nuggets treating Game 5 as all business, Heat know they’re in trouble

It’s impossible to think the Nuggets could have been in a looser mood on Sunday afternoon at Ball Arena. The same relaxed attitude was not shared by coach Michael Malone.

“This is a must win for us,” said Malone regarding Game 5. “If that’s the mentality our guys can go out and play with, it will give us a great opportunity.”

Cue the collective eye rolls. However, the message has been firmly planted in his player’s minds.

“It’s not going to be emotions, ” said Nikola Jokic about his feelings going into Game 5. “It’s going to be a job.”

While it makes sense to pause to consider the epic season for most of the players, coaches and staff, getting too far ahead can be dangerous territory.

“Patience is key,” said a reflective Jamal Murray. “Nothing happens overnight. I think we’ve done a great job as an organization sticking together and keeping each other up. Everybody who’s been part of the journey knows what were about. It’s just nice to see us be a big family.”

The right words were spoken. I’m sure the players vow to take it “one quarter at a time” will be echoed repeatedly. Yet, as this season creeps closer to finishing, it’s harder and harder to not think about what it took to get to this point and how it will feel to summit the mountain.

The Heat now have nothing to lose. Coach Erik Spoelstra is bolstered by the fact his team’s resilience has been their defining characteristic.

Apparently, it goes deeper than even the players seeping to their essence and soul as defined by “Burnie” their mascot. In a world class skit gone wrong, MMA superstar Conor McGregor, promoting some form of voodoo recovery spray, flattened Burnie with a stinging left.

While the mascot had a significant height advantage, he was hampered by the fact he is a mascot in an inflatable costume that has extremely poor vision. MacGregor wasn’t satisfied with the knockdown punch, as he pummeled a prone Burnie multiple times. The human being inside the costume needed to be taken to the emergency room after the thrashing.

Luckily, the reports of his condition are encouraging. It was reported that he would return if there was a Game 6.

“That’s the Miami Heat toughness,” joked Spoelstra to resounding Muggle laughter. “He should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is, but he’s tough to take a punch and get right back up. He’s not gonna miss any time.”

That wasn’t the only good off the court news for Miami. Kevin Love and his wife, super model Kate Bock, had a child on Saturday. Love was in a good mood during the practice session.

You see, life is moving on for the Heat. Good things are happening around their team. Even Tyler Herro was participating in practice and shooting the ball with his injured right hand. He should be fine when they need him next year.

Jimmy Butler called the next three contests “legit” must-win games. Not the cliche that Jokic used. It’s one of the few times in this series where Butler is right and Jokic is wrong.

The Nuggets were careful to not count their chickens before they are hatched. It’s the right approach considering what’s on the line. The Heat sounded resigned to the fact their remarkable season will end tomorrow.

Burnie could probably use more rest anyway.

***

