Report: Heat mascot sent to ER after punch from Conor McGregor during Game 4

The Miami Heat’s season is on life support after the Denver Nuggets took a commanding 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals on Friday night.

But the Heat weren’t alone in their struggle, their mascot was injured enough to visit the hospital after the 108-95 Nuggets win. A planned skit that half hype-up and half selling a product sent Burnie, the anthropomorphic depiction of the fireball featured on the team’s logo, to the emergency room, according to The Athletic.

Star MMA fighter Conor McGregor went to mid-court to promote his pain relief spray and after some talking with the arena hype person, Burnie approached the athlete while wearing a boxing robe. McGregor bounced around then coldcocked Burnie with a hard left hook, sending him to the floor, then McGregor hit the mascot while down with another shot. Ironically enough McGregor sprayed the mascot with the pain relief spray and yet the man inside the suit had to go to the ER for actual pain relieving medicine due to the incident.

The whole thing is below.

Conor McGregor just KO’d the Heat’s mascot? After trying to sell his product. I’m a total Burnie bro, gotta be honest. Love this dude pic.twitter.com/buQH29SvR8 — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 10, 2023

The UFC champion hasn’t fought since a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier where he broke his leg, but he is reportedly scheduled to take on Michael Chandler in late 2023.

The faux fight turned apparently real was for sure staged though it did seem odd that the Heat would want their mascot beaten up by anyone. To their credit, the Miami fans booed McGregor big time.

dude is vibing pic.twitter.com/nmPcDrj9HE — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 9, 2023

