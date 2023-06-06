Close
NUGGETS

The Heat’s “secret weapon” still won’t be returning for Game 3

Jun 6, 2023, 4:37 PM

Nikola Jokic, Tyler Herro...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

There was some real chatter the Miami Heat could get guard Tyler Herro back for Game 2 or Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Well, Game 2 has come and gone and Game 3 won’t be happening.

The Heat released their injury report for Wednesday night’s tilt with the Denver Nuggets, and Herro’s status is the same as it’s been for weeks. He’s not playing.

Herro broke his hand in Game 1 of Round 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks and hasn’t suited up for Miami since. He averaged 20.1 points per game in the regular season for a Heat team that was last in scoring in the NBA, so Herro would be a big boost.

Miami put up just 93 points in a Game 1 loss to the Nuggets, but didn’t miss Herro much in Game 2. They poured in 111, including a ridiculously efficient 17-35 from three-point range.

When or if Herro can play at all in the NBA Finals remains unclear, as it sounded like barring “a setback” he’d be out there for Game 3. Clearly, something still isn’t quite right in his effort to return to the court.

But Miami proved it can beat Denver without Herro, and now it’s the Nuggets turn to bounce back. A much more calm head coach Michael Malone said on Tuesday he expects his team to do just that.

