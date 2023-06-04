Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Report: Heat make lineup change as Malone expects teams to be better

Jun 4, 2023, 4:52 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Erik Spoelstra...

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

BY


Host of "The Drive"

Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Michael Malone kept up his stern disposition when it came to his expectations for the Miami Heat to play much better.

“I don’t think we played great in Game 1,” said Malone. “They didn’t play great in Game 1. I expect both teams to play a hell of a lot better tonight.”

The glaring fact that stood out the most after Game 1 were the low amount of free throw attempts by the Heat. Yesterday, Jimmy Butler vowed to get to the line. Malone is taking him at his word.

“I’m not banking on the Heat getting only two free throw attempts tonight,” said Malone “You listen to their comments yesterday and they know they are gonna have to play more aggressive and attack the rim. When they get to the foul line it’s when they can implement their game plan.”

The advantages of going up 2-0 are obvious, but Malone isn’t worried about anything more than tonight.

“You know you maintain your homecourt,” said Malone. “The pressure is squarely on them when you go on the road. But for us, we are just worried about tonight. This is truly a one game, one quarter of a time mindset.”

The biggest change of the night is coach Erik Spoelstra is taking Caleb Martin out of the starting lineup and replacing him with Kevin Love. Size, apparently, does matter.

However, Spoelstra would not confirm the change that was reported on NBA TV.

“I can not confirm that, nor will I,” said Spoelstra. “I’m still waiting officially to get word. I’ll figure out my line-up in the next hour or so.”

The Miami head coach also added he intended to play Love in Game 1, but didn’t get to it and that was a mistake on his part.

Spoelstra did say they are highly encouraged with the rehab process of Tyler Herro stating they’ve done more contact work with him. It’s seems likely that Herro will be available for Game 3 in Miami.

***

Nuggets

Michael Malone...

DMac

Before Game 2, the Nuggets are ticked and the Heat are hopeful

Michael Malone wasn't happy with the way Denver played in their Game 1 win, while Erik Spoelstra tried to keep things positive for Miami

2 days ago

Adam Silver...

Jake Shapiro

Adam Silver knows ongoing Altitude/Comcast dispute is an issue needing a fix

Twice in two days NBA commissioner Adam Silver took to a microphone to voice his thoughts on the ongoing Comcast dispute with Altitude TV

2 days ago

Peyton Manning at NBA Finals...

Jake Shapiro

Manning takes brief break from NBA Finals to worry about Chiefs

If anyone knows how good of a coach Sean Payton it might be Peyton Manning but he's still worried about the Kansas City Chiefs

3 days ago

Aaron Gordon, Jimmy Butler NBA Finals ratings...

Jake Shapiro

Unfortunately, TV ratings fell slightly for Game 1 of NBA Finals

It comes as no surprise that the Miami Heat taking on the Denver Nuggets would lead to some low TV ratings for the 2023 NBA Finals

3 days ago

Aaron Gordon...

DMac

In Game 1, the Nuggets almost seemed to be toying with the Heat

In the first NBA Finals game in franchise history, Denver wasn't even remotely tight, as they put on a fun display of basketball

3 days ago

Michael Porter Jr....

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets Game 1 win led by MPJ’s defense, yes he does that too

Whatever you thought Michael Porter Jr. would be, he's not—he's better and it's because he's a complete player for the Denver Nuggets

4 days ago

Report: Heat make lineup change as Malone expects teams to be better