Artist behind viral Nuggets mural shares cool video of his process

It feels like everyone in town has seen it or gotten a photo with it.

Now we’re getting a better look behind the scenes of the viral Denver Nuggets mural created by local artist “I am Detour.”

The Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray art is on Colfax, in between Race Street and High Street. Based on his social media posts, I am Detour started working on it over the weekend and debuted it earlier this week before the NBA Finals.

Going to add more when the nuggets win 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 shot by @mr_geniuz pic.twitter.com/nk36b5kiWr — I am Detour (@IamDetour303) May 29, 2023

The tweet immediately went viral, with Nuggets fans showering him with compliments and flocking to get videos and photos of the beautiful artwork. With Game 1 on Thursday night, I am Detour shared a video on social media of his process. The detail in the piece is very impressive.

The Nuggets mural process👌📸 pic.twitter.com/sWHNsegrqM — I am Detour (@IamDetour303) June 1, 2023

Jokic is obviously an absolute star in Denver, winning two MVPs and getting robbed of a third this season. He averaged a triple-double in a sweep of the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, and seems to be the consensus best player in the NBA.

Murray has reached new heights this postseason, reminding people of his “bubble” performance in 2020. Murray doesn’t like the nickname “Bubble Murray” and is doing everything he can to erase it in these playoffs.

The Nuggets are overwhelming favorites to beat the Miami Heat and capture their first NBA title. It’d be the first in franchise history, and I am Detour promises to add more to his impressive mural should that happen.

