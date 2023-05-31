Close
Jokic is asked if he’s the best player on the Nuggets, gives humble answer

May 31, 2023, 1:17 PM

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Of course Nikola Jokic is the best player on the Denver Nuggets.

Heck, he’s the best player on Earth.

But at NBA Finals media day on Wednesday, Jokic got asked a bit of a strange question. A reporter wanted to know if he thought he was the best player on the Nuggets. In classic Jokic fashion, he was humble and humorous during the whole answer. A bowl even dropped in a backstage kitchen while he talked.

“It’s hard to say, because sometimes I am, sometimes I’m not. And I’m cool with that,” Jokic said.

After winning back-to-back MVPs and nearly a third this year, the premise of the questions feels a bit ridiculous. After averaging a triple-double in a Western Conference Finals sweep of the Lakers, and being named series MVP, it’s hard to imagine this is even a talking point.

But Jokic still took the question in stride and provided a thoughtful answer.

“I think how we play, everyone can step up and everybody can be our best player in one game or whatever week,” Jokic said. “The ball is in my hands a lot so I make all the decisions, but I don’t know if (I’m) the best player.”

Allow me to speak for the city of Denver, when I say Jokic is unequivocally the best player on the Nuggets. But, again, his ability to pretend like he may not be at certain times is what makes him so endearing as a player and a person.

Jokic is the most humble superstar some of us have ever encountered, and we’ve know that for years.

But his answer on Wednesday with national media descending to Ball Arena before the biggest series of his life proved that even further.

***

