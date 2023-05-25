LeBron James played in postseason with injury that may require surgery

Even in year 20 and apparently, on a bum foot, LeBron James was great in these NBA Playoffs.

No, the 19-time All-Star did not dominate, and in fact, his team was swept before the NBA Finals for the first time in his career but he still put 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists a game through the Los Angeles Lakers run.

That run of course ended earlier this week as the Denver Nuggets clinched their first trip to the NBA Finals. But now we know what many suspected, James was very hurt. In the series, you could see the forward tugging at his feet, re-tying his shoes and just struggling to move at times. James rejoined the Lakers ahead of the postseason after missing a month earlier this spring with foot issues.

“He played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer,” NBA Insider Shams Charania said on the Pat MacAfee Show. “I’m told he’s reevaluating the injury, and the surgery sideline him for two months.”

LeBron James played the last few months of the NBA season with a torn tendon in his foot that could require surgery, @ShamsCharania reports. "I fully expect him to play next season." 🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/aLVUlBd7Mn — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 25, 2023

James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record this season and made his 12th trip to the Conference Finals, leading the once-broken Lakers to a nice turnaround mid-season. But James hinted this season could be his last on his way out the door after losing to the Nuggets. Charania says James is likely to play his 21st season in the fall.

The Lakers have some work to do with their roster this offseason but we may see the third in a trilogy of Lakers-Nuggets matchups in the playoffs that goes back to Los Angeles’ win over Denver en route to the 2020 title. But the Nuggets got the upper hand this time around and it’s Joker who beats King in this card game.

