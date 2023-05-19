Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

A few weeks after fracturing his neck, Andrew Cogliano goes to Nuggets game

May 19, 2023, 11:16 AM

Andrew Cogliano...

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Nuggets beating the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night was incredible.

One of the fans who got to enjoy it also has a great story.

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano was at Ball Arena, just a few weeks after fracturing his neck in Game 6 against the Seattle Kraken. “Cogs” attended the game with superstar Nathan MacKinnon, and wasn’t wearing a brace and appeared to be in good spirits. He’s in the third photo of this tweet the Nuggets shared.

It’s a great sign that Cogliano was out and about, after he missed the Avalanche’s Game 7 loss thanks to the horrific injury on a very sketchy hit. He’ll be a free agent this summer, but was a key part of Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup team, so you have to think the front office will try to bring him back.

Meanwhile, MacKinnon took the “first shot” before the game and missed badly. The good news? He’s scored plenty in that building before.

It’s been fun to see the Avs support the Nuggets in these playoffs, even though they exited far earlier than anticipated. Cale Makar and Devon Toews checked out Game 5 against the Suns, while MacKinnon and Cogliano took in the contest last night.

Denver’s basketball team is a perfect 8-0 at home in these playoffs, so everyone who’s been to a game is good luck thus far.

***

Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

A day after surgery, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog posts positive update

We'll see if Landeskog can ever be the same player again, or even get on the ice at all, but it looks like the captain is taking everything in stride

7 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog Valeri Nichushkin...

Mike Evans

The Avalanche face huge uncertainty heading into offseason

With two key players becoming huge question marks and a farm system that hasn't produced of late, Colorado might become a one-hit wonder

8 days ago

Chris MacFarland...

Will Petersen

Avalanche stay vague, but management takes first questions on Nichushkin

The forward signed a $49 million contract last offseason, and GM Chris MacFarland confirmed he would like him on the team moving forward

10 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

Avs say Landeskog will undergo another knee surgery, out for 2023-2024

Landeskog's played 20 hockey games the last 14 months, but they were important ones; those 20 helped the Avs capture their third Stanley Cup

10 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Seattle Times obtains 911 call surrounding incident at Avs team hotel

In the 911 call, an unidentified man told dispatchers "we suspect someone might have OD’d on alcohol potentially or something got mixed in a drink"

15 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Because Avs got bounced early, Mikko Rantanen will play more hockey

The Avs leading goal-scorer this season committed to play for his home country of Finland in the 2023 IIHF World Championships

16 days ago

A few weeks after fracturing his neck, Andrew Cogliano goes to Nuggets game