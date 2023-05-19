A few weeks after fracturing his neck, Andrew Cogliano goes to Nuggets game

The Nuggets beating the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night was incredible.

One of the fans who got to enjoy it also has a great story.

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano was at Ball Arena, just a few weeks after fracturing his neck in Game 6 against the Seattle Kraken. “Cogs” attended the game with superstar Nathan MacKinnon, and wasn’t wearing a brace and appeared to be in good spirits. He’s in the third photo of this tweet the Nuggets shared.

Avs in the house tonight 🏒 pic.twitter.com/20hTH8Gim6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 19, 2023

It’s a great sign that Cogliano was out and about, after he missed the Avalanche’s Game 7 loss thanks to the horrific injury on a very sketchy hit. He’ll be a free agent this summer, but was a key part of Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup team, so you have to think the front office will try to bring him back.

Meanwhile, MacKinnon took the “first shot” before the game and missed badly. The good news? He’s scored plenty in that building before.

Nathan MacKinnon takes the first shot. Looks like he’s sticking with hockey – and that’s fine by us 😉 pic.twitter.com/0hyRZeZuYH — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) May 19, 2023

It’s been fun to see the Avs support the Nuggets in these playoffs, even though they exited far earlier than anticipated. Cale Makar and Devon Toews checked out Game 5 against the Suns, while MacKinnon and Cogliano took in the contest last night.

Denver’s basketball team is a perfect 8-0 at home in these playoffs, so everyone who’s been to a game is good luck thus far.

