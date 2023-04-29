Andrew Coglliano is out indefinitely after fracturing neck in Game 6

Near the end of the second period in Seattle on Friday night, Andrew Cogliano was checked into the boards by Jordan Eberle. It was an ugly looking hit, as the Avalanche player’s head absorbed a big blow.

Scary hit by Eberle on Cogliano here. Was called a 2-minute penalty. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/orvQIyi9TG — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) April 29, 2023

Surprisingly, the forward returned for the third period. He was on the ice for 11:01 during the game.

On Saturday, it was revealed that Cogliano shouldn’t have been back in the game. The center suffered a serious injury on the play.

Colorado’s Andrew Cogliano suffered a fractured neck in the hit from behind last night in Game 6 versus Seattle. He’s out indefinitely — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 29, 2023

That’s a shocking and scary turn of events. It begs one huge question: What in the heck was Cogliano doing back on the ice in the third period?

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt