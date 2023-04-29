Close
DenverFan
Andrew Coglliano is out indefinitely after fracturing neck in Game 6

Apr 29, 2023, 5:07 PM

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Editor of Denver Sports

Near the end of the second period in Seattle on Friday night, Andrew Cogliano was checked into the boards by Jordan Eberle. It was an ugly looking hit, as the Avalanche player’s head absorbed a big blow.

Surprisingly, the forward returned for the third period. He was on the ice for 11:01 during the game.

On Saturday, it was revealed that Cogliano shouldn’t have been back in the game. The center suffered a serious injury on the play.

That’s a shocking and scary turn of events. It begs one huge question: What in the heck was Cogliano doing back on the ice in the third period?

