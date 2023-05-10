Close
NUGGETS

The (local) celebrities were out in full force for Nuggets and Suns Game 5

May 9, 2023, 9:09 PM

Russell Wilson Sean Payton Tim Patrick...

(Photo by Orlando Franklin / 104.3 The Fan)

(Photo by Orlando Franklin / 104.3 The Fan)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Ball Arena was the place to be on Tuesday night.

As the Nuggets and Suns battled in Game 5 of their Round 2 series, there were plenty of celebrities on the basketball court. There was also a lot of them in the good seats down low.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson, head coach Sean Payton and WR Tim Patrick had the best seats in the house, right next to the TNT broadcast crew.

And the Broncos weren’t the only local team in the building. Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews were also courtside, joined by Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari…?

It’s highly unlikely there’s a connection between Makar, Toews and Coach Cal, they just ended up next to each other. Remember, Calipari coached both Devin Booker and Jamal Murray in their college days.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia also brought Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker, but we already covered that.

On a happier note, Denver based EDM artist “Griz” also hoisted the first shot pregame — and he made it.

If the Nuggets keep winning, the stars will get even bigger. But having Wilson, Payton, Makar and Calipari all there for a pivotal Game 5 is certainly noteworthy.

