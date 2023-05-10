The (local) celebrities were out in full force for Nuggets and Suns Game 5

Ball Arena was the place to be on Tuesday night.

As the Nuggets and Suns battled in Game 5 of their Round 2 series, there were plenty of celebrities on the basketball court. There was also a lot of them in the good seats down low.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson, head coach Sean Payton and WR Tim Patrick had the best seats in the house, right next to the TNT broadcast crew.

Russ, Tim Patrick and Sean Payton sitting courtside pic.twitter.com/PqPRtmzZKp — Rachel Vigil (@heyrachelvigil) May 10, 2023

Tim Patrick WR1 this year ? Court side with his QB1 and head honcho. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/SVbSJNIfDs — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) May 10, 2023

And the Broncos weren’t the only local team in the building. Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews were also courtside, joined by Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari…?

The Big Three: Cale Makar, Devon Toews, John Calipari pic.twitter.com/LvxI0CHYrz — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) May 10, 2023

Sadly available to be here but good to see the boys. pic.twitter.com/LL0v1uTuZb — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) May 10, 2023

It’s highly unlikely there’s a connection between Makar, Toews and Coach Cal, they just ended up next to each other. Remember, Calipari coached both Devin Booker and Jamal Murray in their college days.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia also brought Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker, but we already covered that.

On a happier note, Denver based EDM artist “Griz” also hoisted the first shot pregame — and he made it.

.@Griz knocks down the first shot and Game 5 is officially underway! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wWFxRzixgu — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) May 10, 2023

If the Nuggets keep winning, the stars will get even bigger. But having Wilson, Payton, Makar and Calipari all there for a pivotal Game 5 is certainly noteworthy.

***