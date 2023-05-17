Close
NUGGETS

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son was briefly removed from Nuggets / Lakers Game 1

May 17, 2023, 9:47 AM

Patrick Schwarzenegger...

(Photo by DMac / 104.3 The Fan)

(Photo by DMac / 104.3 The Fan)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Broncos QB Russell Wilson and safety Justin Simmons weren’t the only celebrities in the house for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Nuggets and Lakers.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, made his was to Denver on Tuesday for the showdown.

Unfortunately for Patrick, he got a little too excited after a three-pointer from Austin Reaves cut the Nuggets lead down to three with just 3:22 to go. You can see him on the ESPN broadcast jumping up and down on the court, enough for Ball Arena security to briefly remove him from his seat.

To be fair to Patrick, it doesn’t look like he did anything all that out of line. Another angle shows he may have briefly entered the court, which was enough for a stern talking to. Despite posting on his Instagram story he “got kicked out,” 104.3 The Fan’s DMac confirmed Patrick was eventually allowed to return to his seat for the final moments.

LeBron James went on to miss a three-pointer, turn the ball over and miss another three-pointer, so Patrick didn’t have anything more to cheer for.

Will he be back for Game 2? If his father has anything to do with it, “I’ll be back” indeed.

***

