LeBron gives Nuggets credit, but feels Lakers learned some big lessons

DENVER—LeBron James didn’t settle all night, attacking Jamal Murray whenever possible. But with the ball in his hands and a chance to tie it late, the NBA legend settled for a potential game-tying three on the haggard Murray. It was the Lakers’ only chance at to come all the way back in a game where they were once down by 21.

James scored 26 points in 16 shots, adding 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers’ 132-126 loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Los Angeles was led by Anthony Davis, who had a game-high 40 points on 23 shots and a perfect 11-for-11 from the line.

Despite a solid night from the SoCal stars, it wasn’t near good enough considering they were down 18 at halftime and were outrebounded by Nikola Jokic alone at the break.

“It took us a half to get into the game and that was the ballgame right there,” James said. “We got to start at tip-off. They punched us in the mouth to start… The game is won in 48 minutes, but they set the tone. We were playing catch-up. ”

To his credit Murray played ill and still scored 31 points, being an effective offensive dance partner for Joker.

It was Jokic who had the biggest game of the stars going for 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks. Though Jokic did most of that work in the third quarter and was slowed once Darvin Ham switched big wing Rui Hachimura onto the Nuggets star.

“I was just trying to get into him. It was part of our game plan,” Hachimura said. “They told me I would guard Jokic. I think it was a good plan and I think in the second half we did a good job on him.”

It’s a look other teams have thrown at the Nuggets and sometimes successfully in the regular season but the big look is something Denver just faced against the Twin Cities in Round 1.

“We’ve seen it before, it didn’t surprise us,” Jokic said of the adjustment. “We’re going to figure it out.”

It was the first time the Lakers dropped Game 1 of this postseason run, and Denver still hasn’t lost on its home floor.

“We got more in tune with what we needed to do and we got better,” James said. “We have to come back with desperation. We have to be better in every facet of the game.”

James and Davis both credited Jokic for his Game 1 performance and chalked it up to, “one of those nights.” If anyone knows how to steal a game this time of year it’s James, who is 10-1 in his career in Conference Finals series.

