Why the Broncos’ release of Jacob Martin wasn’t a surprise

Jacob Martin was a terrific story. Any time a Colorado kid eventually becomes a Denver Bronco, it warms the heart.

But the Cherokee Trail H.S. product didn’t fit in the team’s future plans. And while the local angle is unique to Martin, the fact that the Broncos are moving on from a player with some value is likely to be a common tale as Sean Payton molds his roster for his first season as a head coach.

When you have a new boss with a deep-seated philosophy that stands in marked contrast to the way things were done, such moves are inevitable.

It doesn’t mean Martin can’t play in the NFL or doesn’t have value. But the Broncos have other options.

1. THEY’RE NOT THIN; THEY JUST HAVE QUESTIONS ATOP THE DEPTH CHART

Can Baron Browning take the next step? Will Randy Gregory stay healthy? The Broncos’ putative first-team edge duo possesses plentiful portions of potential. But the questions are obvious.

But depth isn’t a huge question.

Jonathon Cooper, a third-year player is a solid rotational piece and special-teams contributor who handles the “next man up” role well when asked to start. Nik Bonitto, last year’s Round 2 pick, will get a chance to show the extent of his development. His 4-sack explosion in the joint practice against Dallas last summer shows his potential, but he must blossom as an all-around edge rusher.

Then there is the arrival of Drew Sanders. The third-round pick’s primary role is expected to be at inside linebacker. But his pass-rush skills and versatility could allow him to forge a path to more playing time — at least immediately — on the edge.

Cooper also brings some of the same depth value as Martin — and for a far more cap-friendly price. More on that in a moment. But overall, the Broncos are covered.

2. THEY HAVE TWO RECENT UNDRAFTED PROSPECTS THEY LIKE

Last year, Alabama edge rusher Christopher Allen was a priority undrafted signee. If not for a senior-year foot injury, he would have likely gone off the board in the middle rounds. Instead, the Broncos signed him and gave him a redshirt year on injured reserve.

This year, one of Broncos’ top undrafted additions is Central Michigan’s Thomas Incoom. Selected for the Senior Bowl after a 2022 campaign with 11.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss, he seemed poised to be a mid-round selection.

It would come as no surprise if one — or both made the roster. And if that happens, there likely wasn’t room for Martin.

3. YES, THE CAP MATTERS

The calculus is always going to favor young, first-contract players. Even when accounting for the $1 million dead-money charge created by releasing Martin, the Broncos save $3,823,529. If they use Cooper in the reserve/core-special-teamer role, the Broncos effectively get a comparable player and skill set for a cap figure of under $1 million. Even when accounting for the dead money, the Broncos receive a cap savings for $2,858,361.

Remember: Just because ownership has virtually unlimited resources doesn’t mean the Broncos can’t spend willy-nilly. Manipulation of the cap happens, of course. But where savings exist, the Broncos must be wise and take advantage. That’s what they did Wednesday.

***

