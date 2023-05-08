Once again, Kareem Jackson returns to Broncos on one-year contract

Another year, another one-year deal for safety Kareem Jackson.

For the third-consecutive year, Jackson opted to return to the Broncos on a one-year deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move:

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson, the Texans’ 2010 first-round pick, is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2023

The 14th-year safety first joined the Broncos in 2019 on a three-year contract worth up to $33 million. They made him a cap casualty in 2021, but re-signed him on a 1-year, $5-million deal then —- half of the $10 million cap figure he was scheduled to carry that year before the Broncos released him.

Denver didn’t re-sign Jackson immediately in 2022, but brought him back April 7, 22 days into the league year. He played 2022 on a 1-year, $2-million deal.

The Broncos didn’t make any massive moves at safety in the last two months. They have third-year safety Caden Sterns returning after missing the final 12 games of 2022 due to a hip injury. They also used a sixth-round pick on Boise State’s JL Skinner.

Jackson’s return gives the Broncos an experienced presence along with that of Justin Simmons. Despite turning 35 last month, Jackson remains quite durable. He has missed just two games in the last three seasons. In 2022, Jackson was one of just two Broncos defenders to start every game; CB Pat Surtain II was the other.

Denver’s secondary appears to be the most stable and productive unit on the roster. Simmons tied for the NFL lead in interceptions last year. Surtain was a first-team All-Pro selection. Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams is one of the best at that position. CB Damarri Mathis did enough after moving into the starting lineup to compel Denver to move on from Ronald Darby.

And now, Jackson returns. And if he doesn’t start, it means one of the cluster of young safeties on the roster — Sterns, Skinner, Delarrin Turner-Yell or the re-signed P.J. Locke – developed into a starter.

