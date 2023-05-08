We now know exactly when the Broncos schedule will be released

Every NFL team has known the “who” of their 2023 schedule for ages. Fourteen games are set years in advance — six within the division, eight by schedule rotation. Only three foes per year are determined by the previous season’s finish.

It’s just a matter of when.

And finally, the Broncos, the 31 other clubs and their fans will learn that.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL would release the schedule Thursday, May 11. The entire schedule will drop at 6 p.m. MDT that day. However, leaks usually drip onto social media throughout the day.

Now official: The 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday, May 11th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2023

Further, the NFL will release specific games in bits and pieces in the 36 hours preceding the full announcement through its broadcast partners.

May 10: ESPN and NFL Network announce the international games

May 10: Amazon announces its “Black Friday” game. This marks the first time the NFL has played on the day after Thanksgiving

May 10: Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends and CBS’ CBS Mornings announce specific individual games airing on Fox and CBS, respectively.

and CBS’ announce specific individual games airing on Fox and CBS, respectively. May 11: NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America announce specific individual games on their respective networks.

DenverSports.com will have all angles covered with a breakdown of the schedule, a look at each game day-by-day and analysis on Orange and Blue Today.

***