NBA star Paul George says one Nuggets rookie will be a stud

In a Denver Sports story last month, both future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant and longtime NBA center DeAndre Jordan heaped praise on Denver Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson.

Now unprompted, Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George went out of his way to talk up Watson on his Podcast P show.

Watson was the last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft’s first round from UCLA. After being highly touted in high school, Watson didn’t play much as a Bruin. Behind a bunch of guys who took UCLA to a Final Four the year prior, Watson still declared for the draft.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward only played 186 minutes as a rookie, primarily spending his season working out and on development. But he flashed late, showing some major potential. While the Nuggets see what Watson did and want to build off his defensive skills, George compares the rookie to oversized shooting guard All-Star Brandon Ingram.

Watson could be a big part of the Nuggets future with some questions about their bench moving forward. In fact, the team has hinted at possibly using his big body in the playoffs as a stopper or slower downer of Durant or Devin Booker. Don’t be too shocked if he gets into a ballgame and makes an important play.

