Three Broncos draft picks could have a big impact in 2023

The NFL is in “rookie minicamp” mode. After the draft, teams get back to the building. First, their young players show up to begin their pro acclimation. Then, the veterans will be joining them to continue offseason work in a week or so.

I like after the draft when teams start to assemble once again. It’s super early in the process, but we will now begin to assemble clues as to how every team will look in 2023.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Heaps of Praise

After the draft, I check in with some friends around the league to go over the picks that were made. I made some phone calls last week, and I must say what Broncos general manager George Paton did was being highly praised by others in the league. These scouts and executives I talk to respect Paton as a talent evaluator, and they also were excited about how the draft fell for the Broncos this year – especially because they didn’t draft until day two of the draft.

Marvin Mims Jr, the Broncos’ first pick and final pick of the second round, was a player these scouts really liked in connection with Denver. The Broncos have a packed room at the wide receiver position, but Mims is a player who could emerge as the primary deep threat this season. I was told that Mims may not be a No. 1 receiver, but he’s a weapon who is at least a speedy no.2 to take the top off the defense.

While some want to compare Mims to Emmanuel Sanders, scouts don’t agree with that – and neither do I. Sanders had plenty of dog in his game, and winning contested catches it what he did regularly. I don’t see that same skill with Mims, and he’s much faster than Sanders. I think he’s more DeSean Jackson, but one scout gave me a good name too – Derrick Mason. Coming out of Michigan State in 1997, Mason was a technician who used guile to get open and make plays. He played for 15 seasons, and Mason played at a Pro Bowl level for both the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

If Mims can be like Mason (who had eight 1,000-yard seasons), then I would be over the moon. I always give rookies some time to fit in the NFL, but Mims has a skill set that can immediately translate to the pros. He’s fast, and fast can win down the field in this league. I’m sure Mims will get plenty of Ws in his one-on-one matchups this year.

***

Agent Zero

The Broncos got a potential steal in the draft when they selected Boise State safety J.L. Skinner. He was one of my sleepers at the position this year, and I was thrilled when Denver acquired him in the sixth round. Skinner is exactly the type of player who can set the tone when he’s on the football field.

Nicknamed “Agent Zero” you see Skinner making plays near the line of scrimmage all the time. He has no problem getting his hands dirty, and Skinner almost throws his body around as a defender with little regard for his safety. Skinner loves to hit, and he loves to be an intimidator on the field. He’s a safety, but he plays more like a linebacker. In fact, Skinner spent most of his snaps (54 percent) in the box last year. He can stuff the run, but Skinner can do more than that.

Skinner is unusually tall for a safety (6-foot-4) and has long arms to help him in coverage. He’s got the speed to stay with tight ends down the field, and his length helps him make up ground if someone gets by him. Skinner recorded 157 tackles, 15 PBU, six interceptions, and an 82.1 PFF coverage grade over the last two seasons. When he was targeted in 2022, Skinner allowed a passer rating of only 40.1 – a phenomenal number that shows how he can frustrate opponents with his coverage ability.

Paton needs a player like Skinner to play up to his potential, especially since the Broncos’ GM missed so badly on picks in last year’s draft (on Day 3 specifically). At the very least, I think Skinner is a fine special teams player and a valuable rotational player in the secondary who can gain valuable experience as a rookie.

***

Mathis Versus Moss

It’s clear the Broncos like rookie CB Riley Moss. The Broncos gave the Seattle Seahawks a third-round pick in 2024 to move up from pick No. 108 to select Moss no.83 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Giving up future draft capital shows how much the Broncos think of his game.

Moss is an athletic playmaker who has a nose for the ball. I like him as a No. 3 or No. 4 cornerback as a rookie, but I also think he could play safety as well. In fact, safety might be his best position in the pros. Time will tell how good he can be, but the upside for Moss is there. The desire from the team to make him a pick that works is there as well because they gave up next year’s third to get him this year.

So that got me thinking, and I wonder if Moss can push last year’s fourth-round pick – Damarri Mathis – for the starting job opposite of CB Patrick Surtain II. Mathis is a player I like, and I think he can be a solid starter for the Broncos this year. As a rookie in 2022, Mathis started 11 games for the Broncos with (as can be expected) mixed results. Since Surtain is a shutdown corner, teams gave Mathis a lot of attention when he was on the field. As more quarterbacks avoid Surtain again this season, that means whoever is opposite of him is going to see a lot of targets – and right now that’s Mathis. Can Moss push him for the starting job?

It will be interesting to see once training camp gets here if this battle really does unfold right before our very eyes. I don’t think Moss is going to beat out Mathis, but I’m open to the possibility. Moss is incredibly talented, and he’s more of a ballhawk than Mathis. The good thing is that both young corners are good players, so the Broncos are in a win-win situation no matter who wins the starting job.

***

FCBD a Blast!

The first Saturday in May is always “Free Comic Book Day” across the country. It’s a time when you can go to your local comic book store and get free comics. The publishers have provided these free comics for the customers to promote local businesses and literacy. These days are always a fun celebration of the industry, and you can get some cool books for free.

On Saturday, I was asked to be a featured artist for FCBD at All C’s Collectibles in Aurora. It was perfect timing as my latest comic book “Death Support” just got back from the printers. I was able to promote the latest from my company, Smokin Gun Comics, and I was able to enjoy the day with fellow comic books fans.

Comic book fans are my people.

Even though comic book movies have become a huge part of popular culture, the people who support the source material are a much smaller audience. If you love comic book art, reading comics, and collecting comics then you’re part of a passionate group. I’ve collected comics my entire life, and it’s always fun to share memories with people or share in the excitement of what’s to come next in the industry. We comic book fans get a head start on the next big movies and TV shows because so many Hollywood films come from our world.

What kind of hauls did you get on FCBD? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

***

