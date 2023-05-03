BRONCOS
New year, new number for newest Broncos (and some old ones, too)
May 3, 2023, 4:57 PM
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
The Broncos’ rookies don’t have their numbers yet, but their veteran pickups do — and that means a new number for Ben Powers and a familiar one for Mike McGlinchey, among others.
The Broncos revealed the numbers on their digital- and social-media platforms Wednesday.
- QB Jarrett Stidham: No. 4
- WR Marquez Callaway: No. 11
- WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey: No. 17
- P Riley Dixon: No. 19
- FB Michael Burton: No. 20
- CB Tremon Smith: No. 23
- RB Samaje Perine: No. 25
- RB Tony Jones Jr.: No. 26
- C Kyle Fuller: No. 55
- T Mike McGlinchey: No. 69
- T Isaiah Prince: No. 70
- G Ben Powers: No. 74
- TE Adam Trautman: No. 82
- TE Chris Manhertz: No. 84
- DL Jordan Jackson: No. 90
- DE Zach Allen: No. 99
🚨 free-agent jersey numbers are here 🚨
More info » https://t.co/1kfKAqB9pa
*rookie numbers coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/bibUAF45jz
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 3, 2023
Dixon, who punted for the Broncos in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, added a “1” to the previous No. 9 he wore with Denver and the New York Giants. No. 9 is unavailable because it still belongs to do-it-all WR Kendall Hinton.
And while D.J. Jones isn’t a newcomer, he’ll have a different jersey number. The 305-pound defensive lineman changes from 97 to the 93 vacated by free-agent departure Dre’Mont Jones. Thus, anyone who bought a “93 JONES” jersey in the past four years still has an up-to-date shirt.
Second-year QB Jarrett Guarantano also switched to No. 16.
