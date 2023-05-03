New year, new number for newest Broncos (and some old ones, too)

The Broncos’ rookies don’t have their numbers yet, but their veteran pickups do — and that means a new number for Ben Powers and a familiar one for Mike McGlinchey, among others.

The Broncos revealed the numbers on their digital- and social-media platforms Wednesday.

QB Jarrett Stidham: No. 4

WR Marquez Callaway: No. 11

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey: No. 17

P Riley Dixon: No. 19

FB Michael Burton: No. 20

CB Tremon Smith: No. 23

RB Samaje Perine: No. 25

RB Tony Jones Jr.: No. 26

C Kyle Fuller: No. 55

T Mike McGlinchey: No. 69

T Isaiah Prince: No. 70

G Ben Powers: No. 74

TE Adam Trautman: No. 82

TE Chris Manhertz: No. 84

DL Jordan Jackson: No. 90

DE Zach Allen: No. 99

🚨 free-agent jersey numbers are here 🚨 More info » https://t.co/1kfKAqB9pa *rookie numbers coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/bibUAF45jz — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 3, 2023

Dixon, who punted for the Broncos in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, added a “1” to the previous No. 9 he wore with Denver and the New York Giants. No. 9 is unavailable because it still belongs to do-it-all WR Kendall Hinton.

And while D.J. Jones isn’t a newcomer, he’ll have a different jersey number. The 305-pound defensive lineman changes from 97 to the 93 vacated by free-agent departure Dre’Mont Jones. Thus, anyone who bought a “93 JONES” jersey in the past four years still has an up-to-date shirt.

Second-year QB Jarrett Guarantano also switched to No. 16.

***

