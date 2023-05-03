Close
DenverFan
New year, new number for newest Broncos (and some old ones, too)

May 3, 2023, 4:57 PM

D.J. Jones...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos’ rookies don’t have their numbers yet, but their veteran pickups do — and that means a new number for Ben Powers and a familiar one for Mike McGlinchey, among others.

The Broncos revealed the numbers on their digital- and social-media platforms Wednesday.

  • QB Jarrett Stidham: No. 4
  • WR Marquez Callaway: No. 11
  • WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey: No. 17
  • P Riley Dixon: No. 19
  • FB Michael Burton: No. 20
  • CB Tremon Smith: No. 23
  • RB Samaje Perine: No. 25
  • RB Tony Jones Jr.: No. 26
  • C Kyle Fuller: No. 55
  • T Mike McGlinchey: No. 69
  • T Isaiah Prince: No. 70
  • G Ben Powers: No. 74
  • TE Adam Trautman: No. 82
  • TE Chris Manhertz: No. 84
  • DL Jordan Jackson: No. 90
  • DE Zach Allen: No. 99

Dixon, who punted for the Broncos in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, added a “1” to the previous No. 9 he wore with Denver and the New York Giants. No. 9 is unavailable because it still belongs to do-it-all WR Kendall Hinton.

And while D.J. Jones isn’t a newcomer, he’ll have a different jersey number. The 305-pound defensive lineman changes from 97 to the 93 vacated by free-agent departure Dre’Mont Jones. Thus, anyone who bought a “93 JONES” jersey in the past four years still has an up-to-date shirt.

Second-year QB Jarrett Guarantano also switched to No. 16.

***

New year, new number for newest Broncos (and some old ones, too)