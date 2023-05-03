Denver makes first cut for list of cities to get a WNBA team

In a column I penned for Denver Sports last year, I asked the WNBA to please consider Denver seriously on their list of 100 possible expansion cities.

On Wednesday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Denver has made the cut as the list of expansion cities has been slashed to 20. She also named the Bay Area, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and Charlotte, among others.

WNBA commish @CathyEngelbert told @AustinKarp today that the league started with a working doc of 100 potential cities for expansion; that list is down to 20. When asked about specific cities showing interest, she did name Bay Area, Nashville, Toronto, Denver, Austin, Charlotte. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 3, 2023

The WNBA like Denver and Colorado, is growing rapidly. TV viewership was up 49% in the 2021 regular season over the 2020 slate, according to a story released last year in the Washington Post. The Centennial State has had the Colorado Xplosion, Colorado Chill and others but none have struck around.

The league has not expanded since 2008 and no team has relocated since 2018. The growth coupled with a good amount of talent in the WNBA, is positioning them well to expand. And Colorado has been a part of some of the best women’s hoopers including reigning champion coach Becky Hammon with the Las Vegas Aces, formerly of Colorado State.

While the crowds may come out well for a women’s team, there’s not a ready-to-go facility that makes perfect sense, so Denver’s isn’t a slam dunk candidate, but many people love a squad.

The WNBA will expand; it’s just a matter of time. Between the league exploding in interest and the roster squeeze, they will have to measure how quickly to move. The collective bargaining agreement expires in 2027, and the next one is expected to bring massive changes.

It’s not for sure Colorado will land a team but we’re one step closer.

***