Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NUGGETS

Calvin Booth’s smooth moves in assembling Nuggets earns respect

May 3, 2023, 1:45 PM

Calvin Booth...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets made three big moves this offseason that have all paid off big time on their current playoff run, and the mastermind behind those deals is getting some love.

Nuggets general manager and first-year boss Calvin Booth tied for third place in the NBA’s Basketball Executive of the Year, which was given out on Wednesday. The winner was Kings GM Monte McNair followed by Cavaliers GM Koby Altman and Booth tied with Jazz GM Justin Zanik.

It’s easy to see why the Kings leader got the honors, turning the lottery team from a year ago into one of the better squads in the west en route to breaking their long playoff drought. Meanwhile, both sides of the massive Donovan Mitchell trade impressed this season and the executives who cut the deal earned some respect. All three men made major moves that impressed voters, which are other executives in the league,

But Booth didn’t broker any of these big trades or signings, instead, his moves around the fringes to supply two-time MVP Nikola Jokic with a cast is what is being recognized. Former boss Tim Connelly left about a year ago and Booth didn’t change job titles but did become the No. 1 in Denver’s front office.

He traded Will Barton and Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, signed Bruce Brown and drafted Christian Braun. KCP has become the Nuggets point of attack defender and a reliable three-point shooter who has already won a ring. Bruce Brown has been a swiss-army knife of defense, playmaking and scoring, and one of the best bench players the Nuggets have ever had. While Braun has been an invaluable plug-and-play three-and-defense player off the Nuggets bench, and he is the lone rookie playing serious minutes in the second round.

Of course, Booth’s efforts have been made all the more better by the returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. But it’s nice to see one Nugget get some recognition. Somehow the West’s best team only had One All-Star and didn’t get any Coach of the Year or any other major award love. But the real prize could be on the way anyway.

***

Nuggets

WNBA Ball...

Jake Shapiro

Denver makes first cut for list of cities to get a WNBA team

On Wednesday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Denver has made the cut as the list of expansion cities has been slashed to 20

17 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

One of the 100 voters for MVP actually left Nikola Jokic off their ballot

How can 99 voters agree Jokic is in the top-3 in the NBA, but one lone wolf thinks he's not worthy of the top-5? That's a troll job

17 hours ago

Chris Paul...

Will Petersen

Report: Suns point guard Chris Paul won’t be available for multiple games

We'll see if Paul can get back on the court, or if the Nuggets send the Suns home before a Game 6 return even becomes possible

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic Joel Embiid...

Jake Shapiro

Jokic robbed of third straight MVP, but he and Nuggets have bigger dreams

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will not join Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell as the only three-peat MVPs in NBA history

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

After beating Suns in first two games, ESPN now calling Nuggets a title favorite

The Nuggets are now in "Tier 1: The Favorites," joining the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hoops: May 2, 2023

Reacting to the game 2 victory over Pheonix that has the Suns down and out.

2 days ago

Calvin Booth’s smooth moves in assembling Nuggets earns respect