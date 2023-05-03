Calvin Booth’s smooth moves in assembling Nuggets earns respect

The Denver Nuggets made three big moves this offseason that have all paid off big time on their current playoff run, and the mastermind behind those deals is getting some love.

Nuggets general manager and first-year boss Calvin Booth tied for third place in the NBA’s Basketball Executive of the Year, which was given out on Wednesday. The winner was Kings GM Monte McNair followed by Cavaliers GM Koby Altman and Booth tied with Jazz GM Justin Zanik.

It’s easy to see why the Kings leader got the honors, turning the lottery team from a year ago into one of the better squads in the west en route to breaking their long playoff drought. Meanwhile, both sides of the massive Donovan Mitchell trade impressed this season and the executives who cut the deal earned some respect. All three men made major moves that impressed voters, which are other executives in the league,

But Booth didn’t broker any of these big trades or signings, instead, his moves around the fringes to supply two-time MVP Nikola Jokic with a cast is what is being recognized. Former boss Tim Connelly left about a year ago and Booth didn’t change job titles but did become the No. 1 in Denver’s front office.

He traded Will Barton and Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, signed Bruce Brown and drafted Christian Braun. KCP has become the Nuggets point of attack defender and a reliable three-point shooter who has already won a ring. Bruce Brown has been a swiss-army knife of defense, playmaking and scoring, and one of the best bench players the Nuggets have ever had. While Braun has been an invaluable plug-and-play three-and-defense player off the Nuggets bench, and he is the lone rookie playing serious minutes in the second round.

Of course, Booth’s efforts have been made all the more better by the returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. But it’s nice to see one Nugget get some recognition. Somehow the West’s best team only had One All-Star and didn’t get any Coach of the Year or any other major award love. But the real prize could be on the way anyway.

***