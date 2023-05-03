The grades are in on the Broncos 2023 draft, with varying opinions

The Denver Broncos began the 2023 NFL Draft with five picks, and even though they moved around quite a bit, they finished with five players added through the process. As with every year, analysts and writers start grading what each team did in the draft.

Can you grade a draft? Andrew Mason and I got into a great discussion about that very question on “Orange and Blue Today,” and we’re on opposite sides of the debate. Mase thinks that grading a draft is a waste of time, and that a true grade cannot be given until the players are three years into their pro careers. I believe that you can grade a draft immediately afterwards.

Yes, a final grade cannot be determined until we see how these players’ careers turn out, but you can judge how a team did during the draft. If you couldn’t grade a draft immediately, then a team could take late-round talent early in the draft because “it takes three years.” A final grade is how things end up. An immediate grade is more about grading who was added based on team needs and the talent (and pro projection) of each player.

Here are some of the draft grades handed out to the Broncos, and my grade for their draft is also listed below.

***

B – USA Today | Doug Farrar

I like starting out with this grade for a couple of reasons. First, it’s done by Doug Farrar. He’s one of the best football minds in the business, and he studies film with coaches and players regularly. Farrar has an eye for talent, and his opinion is one you can trust. Checking out the grades for the Broncos, I found a lot more people in line with Farrar’s thinking. The Broncos didn’t have many picks, but they added playmakers with some of them and developmental players with upside with others.

***

B-plus – Pro Football Focus | PFF Staff

There is no author associated with the draft grades at Pro Football Focus, but knowing most of their staff I can trust what they think of the Broncos’ draft class. This grade was a bit more positive, and PFF likes the first two picks for Denver. I do too, and I can see why this grade is more positive than most. However, I think they grade a couple of players higher than I do. More on that in a bit, but my grade will not this high.

***

B – NFL.com | Chad Reuter

Another B for the Broncos here, and it’s from another great draft mind. Reuter has worked for NFL.com and NFL Network for years. All of their top draft analysts, formerly Mike Mayock and currently guys like Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah, will sign his praises. So will I as Chad is one of my best friends. Our friendship aside, I trust Reuter’s eye for talent more than most all draft analysts out there.

***

B – ESPN.com | Mel Kiper

When the Godfather of media draft analysts gives you a B, it’s a good sign of what you did. Mel Kiper and the ESPN.com staff put together perhaps the most common grade for the Broncos. I know some love to bring up Kiper’s misses, but the guy knows talent and his track record certainly has more hits. If there’s no Kiper, there’s no guy like me – a media scout who watches almost a disturbing amount of film in the pre-draft process.

***

A-minus – CBS Sports | Chris Trapasso

This is the highest grade I’ve seen for the Broncos’ draft. Trapasso followed Dane Brugler with NFLDraftScout.com (who followed Reuter) and is known as a hard-working media scout. I believe Trapasso is basing this grade on the upside of the Broncos’ picks – and it’s clear that these guys could almost all be hits for the Broncos this year. However, only time will tell what their final grade is.

***

C – Yahoo! Sports | Charles McDonald

With the limited number of picks, I felt the Broncos might get more average grades. Many out there put the Broncos in the “B” range, but Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports gives them an average “C.” I’m more in line with McDonald here. He’s an incredibly sharp mind, and McDonald is one of the best pure writers to cover the game of football. If you take an honest look at what the Broncos did, it would be difficult to come away with much more than what he did here.

***

D-plus – Sports Illustrated | Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano

This was the lowest grade I’ve seen out there for the Broncos. In fact, this was considered the worst draft class of any team in the league by Sports Illustrated. I really can’t take this grade seriously. No shot at either writer, but with five picks in the draft it was incredible what the Broncos were able to pull off. I’m sure these guys work hard, but I think they could have looked at who the players are now – and grade properly from that. It’s like they’re taking the worst-case scenario for all players picked by Denver this year.

***

My Grade

I think the Broncos did as much as they could with the limited number of picks. Last year, I was especially hard on Broncos’ GM George Paton. I felt he reached on players he didn’t need to, and he passed on some players who turned into stars – and perhaps even superstars – late in the draft.

This year, I feel differently about what Paton did. He was clearly influenced by the vision of Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton. The duo worked together to add players with athleticism, intelligence, and most obviously – versatility.

Marvin Mims could be the best wide receiver the Broncos have on the roster right now. It’s clear he could be the future for the team at the position. Mims’ ball-tracking ability and late hands will be perfect when Russell Wilson throws one of his trademark “moon balls.”

Drew Sanders was my no.1 inside linebacker in this class – and he’s only getting better. With one year of experience at the position, it was incredible to consider what he did for the Razorbacks in 2022. Sanders can rush the passer, and he can find the ball-carrier quickly. His fastest path to playing time might be as an outside linebacker, but either way he’s what Mark Schlereth calls a “football playing Jessie.”

Riley Moss was a standout player earlier this year during the week of practice for the Senior Bowl, and I came away impressed. He’s a smart player who can anticipate route combinations based on formation and down-and-distance. Moss is a reserve corner who can also play in the slot, but I also believe he can play safety in the NFL.

J.L. Skinner was one of my sleeper safeties in this class. He stood out on film because he throws his body around, and Skinner has no problem getting his nose dirty as a run-supporter. He can play close the line of scrimmage, and Skinner is always looking for the “kill shot” as a hitter. Skinner has great length, and he’s got good build-up speed. However, his hip transition needs sped up, and he does need better leg drive when tackling.

Alex Forsyth is the lowest-graded player for me in this class. As a late-round pick, I’m not going to get too picky but he might not even make the team – or the practice squad – coming out of camp. Forsyth can play center or guard, and he’s strong when engaged with his man. However, he has too many pre-snap penalties and does not have a mean streak.

I give the Broncos a “C-plus” grade on this draft. When a final grade is given in three years, that grade could be as high as an “A-minus” in my opinion. I like what the Broncos did at most every turn, and I’m excited to see what these guys can do in 2023 and beyond.

***

So, what is your grade for the Broncos? Can you even grade a draft right after the event? Hit me up on social media and let me kno.

***

