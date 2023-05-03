Tradition of a UDFA making the Broncos roster should continue

The Denver Broncos have a history when it comes to undrafted free agents. Since 2011, the Broncos have found a college free agent who has made the 53-man roster in every year except for 2016. This year may be no different. In fact, I believe there might be more than one UDFA who makes the roster coming out of training camp.

Andrew Mason wrote up the 2023 undrafted class on Monday, but in this article I want to examine which players are most likely to make an impact. Part of this is the situation they’re in based on position, and part of it is their natural skill set they bring to the field.

Here are the undrafted players from after the 2023 NFL draft that I think have the best chance to make the final roster.

Thomas Incoom | Edge | Central Michigan

I think Incoom has the best chance of any undrafted player this year. First, the Broncos have a need for more pass-rushers. They have Randy Gregory and Baron Browning as their top two rushers, but Gregory has never played a full season and Browning has yet to play up to his full potential. Even if that duo thrives in 2023, the Broncos need a rotation of effective rushers in the reserves. That’s where Incoom could make the team.

Incoom’s game is all about his high motor. He is relentless when getting after the quarterback, and many of his sacks from college (both Valdosta State and Central Michigan) were on hustle plays. He doesn’t quit, and he does not seem to wear down as the game goes on. Incoom has various moves to get after the passer, but he does not stack them effectively. If his first move is stunted, Incoom needs to learn how to quickly try another one from his bag of tricks. That could come with pro coaching.

Devon Matthews | S | Indiana

The Broncos want more competition in their secondary. They’ve got an All-Pro starter in Justin Simmons, but we need to see Caden Sterns stay healthy and show he can be a solid starter. The Broncos have yet to bring back veteran Kareem Jackson as of this writing, but he’s an option if one of the young players fails to impress.

At the safety position, we could see Devon Matthews make that impression. He’s an in-the-box safety who loves to hit. He flies to the ball, and Matthews arrives at the play with bad intentions. Matthews has range to roam close to the line of scrimmage, but his game is one-dimensional. He loves to hit, but he struggles to cover in space. That means Matthews must show better play if tasked with covering, and he’ll have to make a mark on special teams to make the final roster.

Jaleel McLaughlin | RB | Youngstown State

The Broncos needed some electricity in their backfield. They’ve got plenty of power in their backfield with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. Behind those two big backs, many expected the Broncos to draft a speed back. They didn’t do that, and with limited picks they decided to add more talent to the running backs room with the priority free agents available after the draft.

Jaleel McLaughlin has plenty of juice to his game, and he can be dangerous in the open field. He’s a compact runner who can stop-and-start quickly. He’ll break ankles in one-on-one situations, and he’s got the burst to get back would-be tacklers. I’d like to see McLaughlin become more patient as a runner, as he will hurry outside rather than be patient with the play development. Even though he’ll need work as a pass-protector, McLaughlin is a threat as a receiver. This makes him a no-brainer for passing downs.

Art Green, CB, Houston

As aforementioned, the Broncos want more competition in their secondary. At the cornerback position, the Broncos drafted a player – moving back into the third round to select Iowa’s Riley Moss. They weren’t done adding talent at the position, and that’s where Houston’s Art Green comes into play.

When a corner has size and speed I’m interested immediately. Green is solidly built at 6-feet, 1-inches and 201 pounds. At the Houston pro day, Green ran a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash. That timed speed shows up as pad speed on film. Green has no problem staying with receivers down the field, and he’s got active hands to break up the play.

He needs to work on his tackling as a run-defender, but Green’s best plays come in coverage – something that should garner a lot of attention in camp. The Broncos cornerback position is top-heavy with talent, but Green could make the final roster due to his athletic traits and upside. The Broncos gave him $180,000 total guaranteed with a $10,000 signing bonus indicating what they think of his game.

