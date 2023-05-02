Close
NUGGETS

Report: Suns point guard Chris Paul won’t be available for multiple games

May 2, 2023, 5:25 PM

Chris Paul...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Nuggets already have a 2-0 lead over the Suns in their Round 2 series in the NBA playoffs.

The task for Phoenix to come back against Denver, and win four of the next five games, just got even harder. Point guard Chris Paul, who left Game 2 with a groin injury in the third quarter, reportedly won’t be available for multiple games.

Paul only played 25 minutes for Phoenix on Monday night, scoring eight points, adding six assists and five rebounds while going a team-best plus-eight. The Suns clearly missed his presence as the Nuggets rallied down the stretch, outscoring Phoenix 46-28 after he left.

Paul, who turns 38 this week, has dealt with playoff injuries almost every year in the postseason. A hamstring injury sidelined him for two games of the 2018 Western Conference Finals when his Houston Rockets blew a 3-2 lead.

Paul has missed eight playoff games in his career and was averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 assists per game in this postseason.

Now, we’ll see if he gets back on the court at all, or if the Nuggets send the Suns home before a Game 6 return even becomes possible.

