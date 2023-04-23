The stars shined in Seattle, as the Avs take a 2-1 lead on the Kraken

For the third-straight game, things didn’t start well for the Avalanche. Barely six minutes into Game 3, the Kraken took a 1-0 lead when Jaden Schwartz tipped a shot past Alexandar Georgiev.

But the deficit didn’t last long. J.T. Compher scored with 3:53 to play in the first period to tie the game. Then, Colorado’s best players took over.

Just 45 seconds before intermission, Nathan MacKinnon netted his first goal of the postseason.

Nathan MacKinnon doing what Nathan MacKinnon does 💨 pic.twitter.com/AZMBAEkM1B — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) April 23, 2023

A little over four minutes after coming out of the locker room, Cale Makar gave the Avs a two-goal lead for the first time in the series.

The Avalanche are heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G1wJmfvBfC — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) April 23, 2023

That lead was erased, however, when Seattle scored twice in 19 seconds to tie the game at 3-3. That score would hold until the final period.

Then, the stars once again shined for the Avalanche. First, Mikko Rantanen scored just three minutes into the period. A minute-and-a-half later, MacKinnon found the back of the net for a second time in the game.

MacKinnon breaking ankles pic.twitter.com/IHkLLxsD2l — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) April 23, 2023

Rantanen would add his second goal of the night, scoring an empty netter with 2:14 to play. Schwartz would add a late power-play goal for the Kraken.

Colorado would hold on for a 6-4 win, retaking home-ice advantage in the series. They now hold a 2-1 lead over Seattle, with Game 4 slated for Monday night.

Climate Pledge Arena will be jumping again for that one. The Kraken faithful were raucous for the team’s first-ever home playoff game.

But the Avs weathered the storm. They also survived not having Valeri Nichushkin, who scored the tying goal in Game 2 and is a big part of Colorado’s attack.

The Avalanche overcame an early deficit, a boisterous crowd and a key player not being available. They did it by relying on their stars, as MacKinnon, Makar and Rantanen carried the team to victory.

It was only the third time this season that the trio all scored in the same game. It came at the perfect time.

Colorado’s big advantage in the series is star power. That was never more evident than on Saturday night.

