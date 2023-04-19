Close
DenverFan
ROCKIES

For second time in 48 hours, Rockies were down 9-0 at home to Pirates

Apr 19, 2023, 2:36 PM | Updated: 3:43 pm

Rockies Pirates...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

** This story has been updated below **

We’re officially on the road to 100 losses.

For the second time in 48 hours, the Colorado Rockies faced a deficit of 9-0 in the early innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The latest disaster happened on Wednesday afternoon, when starting pitcher Austin Gomber looked like he was throwing batting practice.

Gomber gave up five runs in the first inning, followed by four more in the second and his day was done. The centerpiece of the infamous Nolan Arenado trade has been absolutely pitiful this year, with an 0-3 record and 12.12 ERA. He’ll be 0-4 when today’s game officially goes final.

The Rockies are about to lose their eighth in a row and drop to 5-14 on the young 2023 season. The 5-3 defeat to the Pirates on Tuesday night marked the worst start in the team’s 31-year history through 18 games. Now, that number grows.

There’s very little to like about this team on the mound, in the field or with any of their young hitters. Kris Bryant launched his first two Coors Field home runs, but both came in losses. Poor Charlie Blackmon probably wants out of town. Perhaps Kyle Freeland, German Marquez and Daniel Bard as well. C.J. Cron can’t be far behind.

To get down 9-0 to the Pirates (of all teams) two times in three days is remarkably bad. Attendance on Tuesday night was less than 20,000. Things look very, very bleak at 20th and Blake.

And until Dick Monfort sells the team, this is how it’s going to be. Although with faster games, fewer concessions and declining attendance, that might be sooner rather than later.

Frankly, we can only hope.

(Update 3:43 p.m.) –

Mercifully, this one is over. The Rockies fell 14-3 and are now officially on an eight-game losing streak and 5-14 this year. Also, the attendance was once again below 20K, with the Rockies close to setting an all-time low.

Maybe Monfort will receive the message? Stay tuned.

***

