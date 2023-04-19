Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies hit a new low, just 18 games into the season

Apr 18, 2023, 9:55 PM | Updated: 10:55 pm

Jose Ureña...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

In the shadows of the twin title-contending colossi at Ball Arena exist the Colorado Rockies.

Tuesday night, the purple and black — wearing their predominantly green “City Connect” togs — dropped a seventh-consecutive game, falling 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It dropped the Rockies to 5-13 — the worst mark through 18 games in the club’s 31-season history. They’d been 6-12 through 18 games on six previous occasions.

Tuesday’s defeat means this edition of the Rockies stands alone.

The Rockies’ poor start follows a 4-12 close to the 2022 season, leaving them 9-25 in their last 34 games. That .265 win rate would translate to 43 wins over 162 games.

Absorbing the loss was Jose Ureña, who fell to 0-3. In four starts this season, Ureña’s numbers are calamitous: a 9.82 ERA and a 2.32 WHIP. He also surrendered two home runs. Nevertheless, Ureña’s HR/9 rate actually improved — from 4.5 to 4.3.

If there is any solace for the Rockies, it comes in two places.

First, Kris Bryant followed his first Coors Field home run as a Rockie with his second in as many games. His first-inning blast gave Colorado a 1-0 lead. It’s Bryant’s third home run in the last five games overall.

Second is that few saw the defeat. The announced attendance — which reflects tickets distributed — was 19,495. It was the Rockies’ first home game announcing fewer than 20,000 since last May 4 against Washington (19,384).

With the Colorado Avalanche opening postseason play on the other side of LoDo, the Rockies’ prolonged slump, an unattractive foe and high winds whipping through downtown Denver, the attendance was no surprise. But the crowd appeared far lower than the announced figure.

In 130 Rockies home games since pandemic restrictions ended June 28, 2021, Tuesday’s game represented just the second announced crowd of below 20,000.

If the Rockies can’t stop their slide, Tuesday’s friends-and-family gathering could be far from the last small home throng they see at home in a season that has spiraled quickly following a 2-0 start.

***

Rockies

Kris Bryant...

Andrew Mason

Kris Bryant hits first Rockies HR at Coors Field; too bad they were down 9-0

It took until the 17th game of Bryant’s second season in Denver before he finally hit a homer at Coors Field while wearing purple and black.

2 days ago

Kris Bryant...

104.3 The Fan

Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Bryant was just the second batter of the game on Friday night, coming up in the first inning and launching his first home run of the season

2 days ago

Ryan McMahon...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Baseball: April 14, 2023

On this episode of the Mile High Baseball podcast, Jake Shapiro reviews the Colorado Rockies first homestand and how big the injury to German Marquez could be

5 days ago

Dinger...

Will Petersen

Denver Police offering up to $2,000 if you can identify fan who assaulted Dinger

The Denver Police Department tweeted on Thursday night they're looking for a suspect who's wanted for a Simple Assault

5 days ago

Coors Field vendor...

Andrew Mason

With games happening much faster, Rockies will let you drink longer

Shorter games means less time to buy alcohol. The answer for the Rockies and other teams? Extend the window in which fans can buy it.

6 days ago

Nolan Arenado...

Will Petersen

Watch: Nolan Arenado hits an absolute monster home run at Coors Field

Arenado, who was infamously traded along with $50M to the Cardinals back in 2021, has now killed his former team in two straight games

7 days ago

Rockies hit a new low, just 18 games into the season