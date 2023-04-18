Close
DenverFan
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic’s health now in question for Game 2 against Wolves

Apr 18, 2023, 4:39 PM

Nikola Jokic, KAT...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets superstar and the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is now questionable to play his first-round Game 2 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic is on the injury report with a right wrist sprain, an injury he’s been impacted by since 2019. He appeared to aggravate the injury at 4:42 in the second quarter when Karl-Anthony Towns fouled him. Jokic missed both free throws but scored a four-footer next time down the floor. But the Nuggets star center didn’t score after that or at any point in the second half. Granted Denver was up big en route to a 109-80 win over the T-Wolves.

“I don’t remember, I didn’t hurt it, it’s just weird, it’s okay now,” Jokic said after Tuesday’s practice.

Jokic was a full participant in the off-day practice but did not take part in practice shooting, which he joked off.

“AG always wins,” he said why he didn’t do the drills.

Jokic has played through the injury for years, including two MVP wins and an appearance with Team Serbia. It has seemed to impact his shooting from deep at times. Still, Jokic has played through the questionable designation a bunch this year and his absence in Game 2 would be shocking.

As for the tough contest from KAT, Anthony Edwards said today that the team was punked in Game 1 and needs to up the physicality with some hard fouls in Game 2.

***

Nikola Jokic’s health now in question for Game 2 against Wolves