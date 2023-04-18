Michael Malone explains why his starters played up 30 points in Game 1

With the Nuggets up 95-65 over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Round 1 series, Denver head coach Michael Malone did something interesting.

Even though there was just 7:46 to go in the fourth quarter, Malone motioned for superstar center Nikola Jokic to get back into the basketball game. The move immediately was questioned on social media, with many wondering why Malone would make that decision.

The game seemed to be comfortably in hand, and getting Jokic valuable rest would seemingly make sense. Not only that, but any sort of injury to The Joker would’ve been catastrophic.

Malone made the call, and Jokic eventually committed two fouls in about 70 seconds to end his night with six total. He was seen icing his wrist in a wrap on the bench and postgame, but it’s unclear when that discomfort occurred.

Malone wasn’t asked about it after the contest on Sunday night, but on Tuesday 104.3 The Fan’s DMac broached the subject. A lot of fans were indeed curious.

“One thing for me is, no lead is ever safe. I mean, their starters were in, they were down 30. You know what I mean? They’re trying to get back in the game,” Malone said.

It’s hard to envision Denver blowing a 30-point lead that late, but Malone was apparently worried. He also put Michael Porter Jr. back in around the same time, so perhaps he was trying to get his best players more time on the court together? That was another explanation he offered up.

“Nikola’s in foul trouble. Aaron was in foul trouble in the first half. Our starters didn’t get a lot of minutes together. All those guys stepped up, which is great to see, but just trying to get our guys some rhythm, and playing the right way going into Game 2,” Malone said.

So, there you have it. Malone didn’t trust the lead and wanted more minutes for his starters. Jokic spoke to the media on Tuesday and said he’s “not worried” about his wrist, so the wrap seems to be precautionary.

It was an interesting move from Malone, but the Nuggets won by 29 and his starters should be ready for Game 2. All’s well that ends well — for now.

***