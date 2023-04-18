Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

AVALANCHE

Bowen Byram explains why a cop tried to kick him out of the Avs parade

Apr 17, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:46 pm

Bowen Byram...

Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

First Bowen Byram helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup then the defenseman won the city of Denver’s hearts with a hilarious moment during the championship parade.

Bryam turned 21 days before the parade and looked like just about every other 20s-something in LoDo with his hat backward and an Avs sweater on. The difference between him and Chad from RiNo is that Bo tallied nine assists and deserved to be on the float. When he jumped off to spray fans with beer and celebrate… a police officer wasn’t quite sure who Byram was.

“Yeah, it was pretty funny, a lot of fans bring it up to me and say that they loved it and thought it was hilarious to this day, so it’s pretty funny,” Byram said on 104.3 The Fan’s The Drive on Monday.

“The cop that like originally kicked me out, he ended up messaging me on Instagram,” Byram revealed. “He was just like apologizing. He’s like, ‘I feel so bad.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it.’ He was just trying to do his job.”

The moment went viral and might be the most known moment so far of the young player’s career. Now in season three and entering his second postseason, he told D-Mac that it’s still a funny memory to him.

“It was definitely pretty funny, I definitely didn’t take it the wrong way or anything. He’s just trying to do his job and keep us all safe,” the defenseman said. “We appreciate them, obviously, because they did a great job that day.”

The Avs drop the puck on postseason play Tuesday night where Byram and crew will try to capture Lord Stanley’s Cup once again and give Denver another city-wide bash.

***

Avalanche

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Avalanche are the healthiest they’ve been all year on eve of the playoffs

The journey to repeat is about to begin, and the timing of everything coming together from a health perspective could not be better

20 hours ago

Andrew Cogliano...

DMac

The Avalanche get some good injury news, but some big questions remain

While two players were on the ice for Colorado on Sunday, a pair of key players remain question marks heading into the first round of the playoffs

2 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

DMac

MacKinnon caps remarkable turnaround with memorable season finale

Nathan MacKinnon saved some of his best for last, netting a hat trick that propelled the Avalanche to a division title that seemed improbable

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Here’s the full schedule for the series between the Avalanche and Kraken

Games 1 and 2 will be at Ball Arena next Tuesday and Thursday, with the series then heading to the Pacific Northwest over the weekend

4 days ago

Nathan Mackinnon...

Will Petersen

A remarkable task is complete as Avalanche win and claim division crown

It's a remarkable journey for a team that has battled injuries throughout the entire season, including losing captain Gabriel Landeskog for the playoffs

4 days ago

Artturi Lehkonen...

DMac

Avalanche just keep on surviving, keep control of own destiny in central

The Colorado Avalanche's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night at Ball Arena felt way harder than expected

5 days ago

Bowen Byram explains why a cop tried to kick him out of the Avs parade