Bowen Byram explains why a cop tried to kick him out of the Avs parade

First Bowen Byram helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup then the defenseman won the city of Denver’s hearts with a hilarious moment during the championship parade.

Bryam turned 21 days before the parade and looked like just about every other 20s-something in LoDo with his hat backward and an Avs sweater on. The difference between him and Chad from RiNo is that Bo tallied nine assists and deserved to be on the float. When he jumped off to spray fans with beer and celebrate… a police officer wasn’t quite sure who Byram was.

“Yeah, it was pretty funny, a lot of fans bring it up to me and say that they loved it and thought it was hilarious to this day, so it’s pretty funny,” Byram said on 104.3 The Fan’s The Drive on Monday.

“The cop that like originally kicked me out, he ended up messaging me on Instagram,” Byram revealed. “He was just like apologizing. He’s like, ‘I feel so bad.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it.’ He was just trying to do his job.”

The moment went viral and might be the most known moment so far of the young player’s career. Now in season three and entering his second postseason, he told D-Mac that it’s still a funny memory to him.

“It was definitely pretty funny, I definitely didn’t take it the wrong way or anything. He’s just trying to do his job and keep us all safe,” the defenseman said. “We appreciate them, obviously, because they did a great job that day.”

The Avs drop the puck on postseason play Tuesday night where Byram and crew will try to capture Lord Stanley’s Cup once again and give Denver another city-wide bash.

