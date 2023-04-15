Close
AVALANCHE

Here’s the full schedule for the series between the Avalanche and Kraken

Apr 14, 2023, 8:59 PM | Updated: 9:04 pm

Nathan MacKinnon...

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Avalanche somehow, someway won the Central Division on Friday night.

And that was a big deal, meaning they avoid the Minnesota Wild in Round 1 and instead get to play the Kraken in the franchise’s playoff debut. Seattle earned the first wild card slot in the Western Conference.

The NHL released the full schedule for the series, including television details. Games 1 and 2 will be at Ball Arena next Tuesday and Thursday, with the series then heading to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday and the following Monday. If Games 5, 6 and 7 are needed, some of those details are out as well.

The Avalanche went 1-1-1 against the Kraken this season, competitive battles that saw all three games decided by a single goal. Two of the games went to overtime, and one extended all the way to a shootout.

But this is a different time of year, and Colorado has a ton more playoff experience than Seattle, fresh off a Stanley Cup run last spring and summer. While captain Gabriel Landeskog won’t play, the Avs have the star power with Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.

On Tuesday, the real fun begins, and hopefully a long journey to repeat as champions is just starting.

***

